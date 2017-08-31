SPECIAL SET LUNCH

PHOTOS: IKI CONCEPTS PTE LTD

To celebrate Kaiseki Yoshiyuki's fifth anniversary, it has launched its Tenshin Lunch sets that come with items such as sashimi and dessert. Choices include Wagyu ($78), Yakimono ($68, grilled fish) and Torimomo ($58, chicken thigh). Kaiseki Yoshiyuki is located at Forum The Shopping Mall.

GNOCCHI UPDATE

PHOTOS: YEOH WEE TECK

One of my new favourite dishes at Antoinette (Penhas Road and Mandarin Gallery) is the Hakka Gnocchi ($24), their take on the Hakka classic dish abacus seed. This version uses beetroot, sweet potato, purple sweet potato and yam, with a luxe touch - foie gras sauce.

NEW DIM SUM

PHOTOS: PS CAFE

Chopsuey Cafe at Dempsey Hill and Martin Road is now offering dim sum or lunch and brunch. New creations include Crispy Lobster Wontons, steamed Chicken and Chive, and Orange Duck. If you can't decide, get the nine-piece Dim Sum Basket ($26) for its signature items.

STARBUCKS EZ-LINK CARD

PHOTOS: STARBUCKS

Collectors of ez-link cards will want this - a Starbucks Limited Edition card.

It comes in three designs and is available while stocks last.

You can buy it for $9.90 when you make any purchase in stores.