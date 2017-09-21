ASEAN FEAST

PHOTOS: HOLIDAY INN SINGAPORE ORCHARD CITY CENTRE

Paying homage to Asean's golden jubilee, Window on the Park (Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard City Centre, Tel: 6733-8333) is offering the best from the region from Monday to Thursday evening at $80 for two adults.

FOOD IN SENTOSA

PHOTOS: RESORTS WORLD SENTOSA

Happening today until Sunday, The Great Food Festival at Resorts World Sentosa has a roster of 30 top chefs and five sectors - Star Chef Arena, Heritage Lane, Rollin' Sweet Times, Feast of Kings and Connoisseur Collection - with live cooking demos and masterclasses. Top Chef season 10 winner Kristen Kish will be there. Go to tgff.com.sg for tickets.

SWEET TREATS

PHOTOS: ONE FARRER HOTEL & SPA

The Strawberry Charlotte ($8) from One Farrer Confectionery (One Farrer Hotel & Spa, Tel: 6705-7824) is great when you want something light and sweet.

Or indulge in the signature Doris' Dilly Bread ($6) or D24 Durian Cognac Cream Puff ($9).

Go to orders.onefarrer.com to place your orders.

PORK TOWER

PHOTOS: FRY PAN SHOKUDO (SHAW CENTRE)

The Katsu-Tower ($40) from Fry Pan Shokudo (Shaw Centre #B1-01) is a pork lover's fantasy come true. It is basically a stack of pork meant to be shared.

There are other dishes available if you cannot get past the pork.