BARBECUE BY THE POOL

On Friday and Saturday nights at Poolside Patio (Pan Pacific Singapore, tel: 6826-8240), enjoy a four-course barbecue menu for $78. Expect items such as Grilled Grass-Fed Australian Tandoori Lamb Cutlets, Soy and Mustard Harami Steak and Lemon-Marinated Red Snapper Fillet.

MUNCH ON MIFFY

Halal-certified Japanese-French cafe Kumoya (8, Jalan Klapa, tel: 6297-3727) is hosting a Miffy pop-up cafe, the first in South-east Asia. Expect dishes such as the Splashing Good Fun Japanese Seafood Curry Rice ($24.90) with fresh salmon tempura on Japanese curry. The pop-up will run from Oct 5 to Dec 31.

OKTOBERFEST FEAST

The Brotzeit Oktoberfest is happening from today until Sunday at VivoCity. Besides games, music and comedy, you get unlimited free flow of beer for two hours at $48 a person and a special Oktoberfest menu that includes the Meter Sausage ($39), a paprika-cheese sausage with wedges and sauerkraut.

HOT & SPICY

If you like it cheesy and spicy, get the KFC Hot & Cheesy Chicken, which is covered in a spicy cheddar marinade and sprinkled with grated parmesan cheese. To add to the heat, the chicken is served with a spicy romano sauce.

The individual meal is at $8.20 or get the box at $9.90.