BIRD'S NEST DESSERTS

PHOTOS: DANCING CHEF, THE FULLERTON HOTEL SINGAPORE, NESCAFE DOLCE GUSTO, NESTBLOOM

Bird's nest brand NestBloom has launched a pop-up boutique at 13, Bussorah Street to offer you a chance to try its range of desserts, priced from $27. This is available until Nov 9.

THINK PINK

This month, it is all pink at The Fullerton Hotel in support of the Breast Cancer Foundation.

A pink-themed afternoon tea that comes in three tiers will be served at The Courtyard (Tel: 6877-8911) till Oct 31 at $50 a person, with $5 donated to the Breast Cancer Foundation.

NEW COFFEE MACHINE

The Nescafe Dolce Gusto Lumio ($219) boasts the latest technology to ensure you get great coffee.

But admit it, you want it because it is so pretty.

And till Oct 31, get it cheaper. The machine is $199 with a Discovery Pack worth $39.90, while stocks last.

WINNING PASTES

If you are a novice in Asian cooking, a good paste will come in handy. Try Dancing Chef's range of 20 pastes and sauces. Buy any three Dancing Chef sauces at $7.45 (usually $2.85 a pack) at any FairPrice supermarket and you could win a trip to Hong Kong or Bangkok in a lucky draw. The contest ends on Oct 31.