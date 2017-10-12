DURIAN DESSERT BUFFET

PHOTOS: YEOH WEE TECK, GOODWOOD PARK HOTEL

Hold your breath - Goodwood Park Hotel's Coffee Lounge (tel: 6730-1746) will be serving a dessert buffet with Mao Shan Wang specialities from Sunday to Nov 17 for both lunch and dinner (from $36.80). Desserts to try include waffles, ice cream, creme brulee, eclairs and toasts, all featuring Mao Shan Wang. Just be sure to have your toothbrush handy.

HAIRY CRAB'S BACK

PHOTOS: YEOH WEE TECK, CRYSTAL JADE

Hairy crab season is back at Crystal Jade Golden Palace (Paragon, tel: 6734-6866). The restaurant has two new dishes: pork dumpling with crab roe in Sichuan peppercorn chilli oil ($28) and steamed soup dumpling with crab roe in Chinese rice wine nu er hong ($16.80)

.AFTER-WORK DRINKS

PHOTOS: YEOH WEE TECK, ZAFFERANO ITALIAN RESTAURANT & LOUNGE

Zafferano's Terrace Lounge (Ocean Financial Centre, tel: 6509-1488) wants you to enjoy life after work, with Weekday Happy Hours from 5.30pm to 7pm. Beer, prosecco and house wine are $14 each, or pair the drinks with half a dozen oysters at $25.

GREAT DEAL

PHOTOS: YEOH WEE TECK, AH YAT ABALONE FORUM RESTAURANT

Any time is a good time for a great meal deal, such as this one from Ah Yat Abalone Forum Restaurant (Hotel Grand Pacific, tel: 6332-2288).

For $330 (for six people), get a 12-head abalone dish, suckling pig, garoupa and bird's nest.