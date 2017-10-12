Bites
DURIAN DESSERT BUFFET
Hold your breath - Goodwood Park Hotel's Coffee Lounge (tel: 6730-1746) will be serving a dessert buffet with Mao Shan Wang specialities from Sunday to Nov 17 for both lunch and dinner (from $36.80). Desserts to try include waffles, ice cream, creme brulee, eclairs and toasts, all featuring Mao Shan Wang. Just be sure to have your toothbrush handy.
HAIRY CRAB'S BACK
Hairy crab season is back at Crystal Jade Golden Palace (Paragon, tel: 6734-6866). The restaurant has two new dishes: pork dumpling with crab roe in Sichuan peppercorn chilli oil ($28) and steamed soup dumpling with crab roe in Chinese rice wine nu er hong ($16.80)
.AFTER-WORK DRINKS
Zafferano's Terrace Lounge (Ocean Financial Centre, tel: 6509-1488) wants you to enjoy life after work, with Weekday Happy Hours from 5.30pm to 7pm. Beer, prosecco and house wine are $14 each, or pair the drinks with half a dozen oysters at $25.
GREAT DEAL
Any time is a good time for a great meal deal, such as this one from Ah Yat Abalone Forum Restaurant (Hotel Grand Pacific, tel: 6332-2288).
For $330 (for six people), get a 12-head abalone dish, suckling pig, garoupa and bird's nest.