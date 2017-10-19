MEAT-FREE

PHOTOS: MONDE NISSIN, 1-GROUP, MANDARIN ORIENTAL SINGAPORE, NESTLE SINGAPORE

If you want to cut back on meat, try Quorn. It is a soya-free meat substitute product that is high in protein and fibre, low in saturated fat and has no cholesterol. Most importantly, it tastes good. Products include mince ($5) and Southern Fried Bites ($5). It also comes as dishes such as Swedish Style Balls and Sausage Patties, and is available from RedMart (www.redmart.com) and selected FairPrice outlets.

NEW AT BOTANICO

PHOTOS: MONDE NISSIN, 1-GROUP, MANDARIN ORIENTAL SINGAPORE, NESTLE SINGAPORE

Botanico (Singapore Botanic Gardens, Tel: 9831-1106) has expanded its dinner menu of sharing plates with highlights from the wood-fired Inka oven. New items include Iberico Char Siew ($35) and Jalapeno Ice Cream ($14), or you can order the five-course menu ($72).

MICHELIN DINNER

PHOTOS: MONDE NISSIN, 1-GROUP, MANDARIN ORIENTAL SINGAPORE, NESTLE SINGAPORE

From today to Sunday, Chef Salvatore Bianco from the one Michelin-starred Naples restaurant Il Comandante is cooking at Dolce Vita (Mandarin Oriental, Singapore, Tel: 6885-3500) for the annual Gusto Italiano festival. One highlight is his signature risotto. Set lunches start from $68 and dinner from $88.

NUTRITION TO GO

PHOTOS: MONDE NISSIN, 1-GROUP, MANDARIN ORIENTAL SINGAPORE, NESTLE SINGAPORE

Nestum's first bottled drink is Nestum Nutrition On The Go ($1.20). This is lower in sugar and packed with multi-grains (brown rice, wheat, oat and barley). It is breakfast in a bottle because each bottle has the protein of an egg, the calcium of a glass of milk and the fibre of a slice of wholegrain bread.