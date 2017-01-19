BREAKFAST AT BARRIO

Barrio by Mex Out is now offering breakfast on weekends.

Highlights include Smashed Avocado on Toast ($7.80) and the Breakfast Burrito ($12.60).

They are available at the 313@Somerset branch now and at the VivoCity branch from Feb 11.

TAKEAWAY RAMEN



Ippudo opened takeaway concept Kuro-Obi - the first outlet outside New York - at the basement of Marina Bay Sands. My favourite is the vegetarian Shiro-Obi ($8) with its aromatic and full-flavoured mushroom broth.

FORTUNE PIZZA



Pizza Hut is offering a special festive pizza. The Fortune Shrimp Bites (from $26.80) is loaded with shrimp, chicken ham, pineapple chunks and cherry tomatoes on a crust stuffed with cheese. It is also available in Super Hawaiian.

HOKKAIDO'S FINEST



Until Feb 15, Keyaki (Pan Pacific Singapore, Tel: 6826-8240) is bringing you a taste of Hokkaido with three seven-course kaiseki menus (from $170) featuring ingredients such as king crabs, Hokkaido scallops and kinki fish.