WORLD'S MOST EXPENSIVE COFFEE

PHOTO:THE COFFEE ACADEMICS

The Panama Hacienda La Esmeralda Geisha Canas Verdes Coffee - the world's most expensive coffee - is coming to Singapore. On Nov 5 at GastroMonth Singapore (www.gastromonth.com), The Coffee Academics will be offering a cupping and brewing demonstration for $128. From Nov 6, you can buy it at $85 a cup from The Coffee Academics (Scotts Square and Raffles City Shopping Centre), with only 80 cups available.

WAGYU BEEF BURGERS

PHOTO: PAN PACIFIC SINGAPORE

Till Nov 25, you can order Japanese Wagyu Beef Burgers at Pacific Marketplace and Atrium (Pan Pacific Singapore, Tel: 6826-8240) at $35 a set.

You can choose among the Nyonya Wagyu Beef Burger, Japanese Wagyu Beef Burger and Pacific Wagyu Beef Burger.

SCARY DESSERTS

PHOTO: SUGARHAUS

Sugarhaus (Serene Centre, Tel: 6314-2247) is offering Halloween desserts till Tuesday. So scare someone with either The Mummy ($8, made with sable, lemon parfait and lime jelly) or The Brain ($8), which has pistachio mousse and strawberry jelly.

JAPANESE SNACKS

PHOTO: 7-ELEVEN

7-Eleven Singapore has been winning the snacks game with its range of Japanese snacks launched last year. Ten more have been added, so now you have 26 to choose from. From this new lot - available by the end of the month - the hit may be the Triple Cheese Snack ($2), which has camembert, cheddar and emmental.