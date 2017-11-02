TRUFFLE SEASON

The truffle promotion at Prego (Fairmont Singapore, Tel: 6431-6156) is back. Eight dishes have been introduced, each with two grams of the prized ingredient. Highlights include Burrata ($38), Passatelli Con Funghi ($46) and the dessert Cioccolata Bianca Al Tartufo ($18). These dishes will be available till January.

NEW FLAVOURS

Godiva has launched a new truffle collection, the Truffe Delices Collection. Try the Framboise-Rose, which has raspberry filling with rose, or The Noir, which has black tea and ginger mousse. These are $59 for a nine-piece gift box.

NEW ROLLS

Vietnamese diner Pho Street has new Summer Rolls stuffed with tropical fruits, such as the Prawn & Kiwi Summer Roll and Pork Belly & Edamame Summer Roll. These are $4.90 for two.

BRUNCH

The Sky High Brunch at Ce La Vi (Marina Bay Sands, Tel: 6508-2188) on Sunday will feature musical act The Cuban Brothers, while you enjoy a free flow of Veuve Clicquot champagne, cocktails and modern Asian delicacies.

It starts from $188 and only for those above 21 years old.