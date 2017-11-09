READY TO EAT

For those strapped for time, the 7-Eleven ready-to-eat meals are a huge help. Just buy it, pop it into the microwave and your meal is ready. There are more than 40 to choose from. The latest include Nyonya Dry Mee Siam ($3.50), Black Pepper Chicken Leg ($3.60) and Red Velvet Lava Cake ($2.80).

CUP OF JOY

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's A Cup Full of Joy ($15) is a great gift. It contains a glass mug and a pack of gingerbread men, and nett proceeds from this go to Singapore Children's Society.

It will be available from Dec 1.

NEW FLAVOUR

Ben & Jerry's new limited-edition flavour Oat Of This Swirled ($13.90 a pint) is available from Nov 20. It features brown sugar ice cream with cinnamon oatmeal cookies swirls.

And from Nov 20 to Dec 31, buy any two pints of Ben & Jerry's ice cream for $21.90 and get a free umbrella.

PARTY FOR CHARITY

On Saturday, Fat Lulu's (297, River Valley Road, Tel: 9236-5002) is throwing a Brew-B-Q with proceeds going to Food Bank Singapore. Expect exciting barbecue creations, popsicles, and brews from 10 homebrewers. Everything at this cash-only event is at $4 each.