UBEREATS FOR KIDS

UberEats now has a child-friendly search feature, and Singapore is the first market to launch it. This helps parents save time by making affordable and nutritious meal options available at the push of a button.

Restaurants on the list include 5 Grill Kitchen, Mr Bento, Penang Culture and Tash Tish Tosh.

ICY HOTPOT

It is not a surprise when restaurants get gimmicky to make hotpot stand out. The latest to do so is Nadai Fujisoba Ni-Hachi (100AM Mall, Tel: 6443-8827) with its Mount Fuji Ice Hotpot ($28, minimum two to dine). It has a heap of ice - frozen chicken and seafood stock - in a pot with seafood.

Hone your conversational skills while waiting for the ice to melt and dig in.

SPICY CHICKEN

Get ready for your tongue to burn. The KFC Red Hot series continues with the Sichuan chicken, with Sichuan pepper crust and chilli sprinkle. If you need more kick, dip the chicken in the flaming hot sauce. You can order the Red Hot meal ($8.50) or box ($10.20).

MARINA SQUARE FOOD FEST

Marina Square is holding a Whimsical Food Fair till Sunday. Expect food like Galaxy Cakes from Boufe Boutique Cafe and Starlite milkshake from Rainbow Works, to specially-created items like SingSoo (Seoul Garden) and Rainbow Lapis (above, Tingkat PeraMakan). There will also be workshops, including a class by cake designer Shaun Teo.