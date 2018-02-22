NEW AND IMPROVED

Sarpino's has enhanced its menu with bigger pizzas. Now you can order a 16-inch pizza. Some have an Asian twist, such as Tandoori Chicken (from $23.80) and Satay Chicken (from $26.80). The classics, like Boston Supreme (from $26.80), are still around. Until May 15, you win a prize with every order. Order online via Sarpinos.sg or call 6636-3636.

MORE HOTPOT

Popular hotpot restaurant Beauty In The Pot has opened a second outlet in OneKM mall. Located on Level 3, this is the chain's largest outlet and it serves six soup bases (like its Centerpoint Mall branch). Call 6284-8820 for a table.

YEO'S GIFTS

If you bought Yeo's drinks for Chinese New Year gatherings, you might win in the CNY Spin & Win digital contest. Go to Yeo's Facebook page to register.

Also, present either six 500ml or four 1.5-litre Yeo's bottle labels at any Timezone outlet and you will get $5 in gaming credits. Both promotions end on Feb 28.

CRAB AND GO

Teochew Huat Kee (RELC Building, Tel: 6423-4747) has launched its addictive Haos Chili Crab ($68 for four), made with Pacific Ocean mud crabs and a spicy sauce. It is perfect with rice or as a dip.

It is available only at the restaurant currently, but you will also be able to buy it at Food & Hotel Asia in late April.