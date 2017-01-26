KFC DEAL

KFC has one of the best Chinese New Year deals. Its Fortune Meal comes with two pieces of chicken, the new and delicious Golden Cheesy Mushroom Sauce, a regular whipped potato, a regular coleslaw and a cup of Sjora Mango Peach drink. The best part? It is just $8. Visit www.kfc.com.sg for details.

FREE YUSHENG

From Friday to Monday, Window on the Park (Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard City Centre, Tel: 6733-8333) is offering free yusheng with your meal on top of dishes such as waxed duck and ayam buah keluak on the buffet line. Lunch starts from $80 nett for two. Dinner is from $100 nett for two.

JAPANESE-STYLE YUSHENG

Takujo Japanese Dining at Emporium Shokuhin (Marina Square) is offering a Japanese take on yusheng. Its version is colourful ($88, for up to 10 people) with Japanese ingredients such as seaweed and jellyfish, and fatty bluefin tuna belly.

COCONUT SNACKS

I am always up for a coconut dessert. Soicoco's Festive Bundle of four Coconut Puddings is now available at $18.80 instead of the usual $20.80. There is free delivery if you buy three sets. To order, call 8228-3002 or visit www.soicoco.com