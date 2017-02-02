CHARITY ICE CREAM

Creamier's Chocolate Tau Yew Tempeh Crunch ($4.50 a scoop) - created in collaboration with Wild Rocket chef Willin Low - is inspired by dark soy sauce and when mixed with tempeh, it's a tasty tribute to local food.

This is available at Creamier Toa Payoh and Creamier Gillman Barracks.

Proceeds from the sale of this ice cream will go to Morning Star Foundation in Beijing.

HALF PRICE DONBURI



Newly opened Kuro Maguro (7 Wallich Street) offers donburi at CBD-friendly prices, from $18.80.

And till tomorrow, you get 50 per cent off the Otoro Meshi donburi ($32.80), limited to one bowl per person.

MICHELIN MEAL



Michelin-starred Spanish restaurant Ricon de Diego is working with One-Ninety Restaurant (Four Seasons Hotel Singapore, Tel: 6831-7250) to present a six-course menu with wine pairing on Feb 28 at $138 per person.

Dishes include Lobster Gazpacho and Slow Cooked Veal Tenderloin. Seats are limited so book early.

LOBSTER BUFFET



From Feb 7 to Feb 21, Melt Cafe (Mandarin Oriental, Singapore, Tel: 65 6885-3500) will be offering a Lobster Bonanza for dinner, with dishes such as Lobster Laksa, Lobster Maki Roll and Boston Lobsters on ice.

The buffet is from $75 a person.