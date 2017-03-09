KIDS EAT FREE

From Monday until April 14, kids eat free at Jamie's Italian on weekdays.

The kids' meal ($9.50) comes free with every adult main course ordered. Kids also get a goodie bag. For reservations, visit www.jamiesitalian.sg

EXPRESS LUNCH

The Carvery (Park Hotel Alexandra, Tel: 6828-8880) is offering, from Wednesday, an express Big Plate lunch at $19.80, with one serving of protein and grains, two vegetable sides and a soup. There is also the buffet at $38.

NASI UDUK FOR MARCH

This month, try the Nasi Uduk at Kintamani Indonesian Restaurant (Furama RiverFront, Tel: 6739-6463).

It is an Indonesia Betawi-style dish of steamed rice cooked in coconut milk with accompaniments, which you can grab from the buffet line.

For a limited time, it is from $55, with a one-for-one promotion.

LOCAL ROLL

PrimaDeli has teamed up with chef Siti Mastura Alwi, the host of Suria's baking show Vanila, to offer a cake with a local twist - the Pandan Kaya With Gula Melaka Roll. It is selling for $4.80 until the end of this month (usual price: $6).