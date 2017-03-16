HAMBURGER HEAVEN

PHOTOS:RAMEN KEISUKE GROUP,

Teppanyaki Hamburg Nihonbashi Keisuke Bettei (72, Peck Seah Street), featuring beef patties seared on a teppanyaki grill, is the first hamburger concept from the Keisuke Group. Only two dishes are available, Keisuke Prime Beef Hamburg Set ($18.80) or Triple Cheese Prime Beef Hamburg Set ($20.80), and either will satisfy. Best of all, the deliciously stocked salad bar is open to you, with a free offer of eggs.

KA SOH RETURNS

PHOTOS:RAMEN , SWEE KEE EATING HOUSE,

Swee Kee Eating House (96, Amoy Street, Tel: 6224-9920) - popularly known as Ka Soh - reopened after a month-long break for renovation, with signature dishes such as Fish Head Noodle Soup and Prawn Paste Chicken still intact.

AMEX CELEB MENUS

PHOTOS:AMERICAN EXPRESS,

American Express has enlisted four celebrities - actress Jeanette Aw (above), host Pornsak and chefs Lennard Yeong and Janice Wong - to co-create its Love Dining Celebrity Edition menus, available till May 3 from $62. For more information, visit amex.co/lovedining

NAGOYA RAMEN

PHOTOS: MENYA SAKURA GROUP

Sho Naganuma, former executive chef at Hide Yamamoto, just opened Menya Sakura Singapore (69, Boat Quay, Tel: 9469-3366), serving Nagoya-style ramen. Signature dishes include Chuka Soba ($10.90) and Tonkutsu Tsukemen ($14.90).