Bites: Food deals this week

CREAM FILLING

Antoinette's latest from its La Croissanterie collection is Croissant a la Creme ($2.50), a cross between a macaron and croissant, with a chantilly cream filling. Other versions are Salted Yolk Lava ($3.80) and Quatre Fromages ($3.50). Available at the Penhas Road and Mandarin Gallery outlets.

EARTH DAY DEAL

This Saturday, to celebrate Earth Day, every second diner pays 60 cents for a meal at Orchard Cafe (Orchard Hotel Singapore, Tel: 6739-6565).

The full price is $48 (lunch), $38 (tea) and $78 (dinner). Highlights on the buffet line include roast duck, laksa and seafood on ice.

FREE DRINK

Sample mocktail, The Garden ($18), for free on Saturday during Earth Hour (8.30pm to 9.30pm) at the lobbies of Fairmont Singapore and Swissotel The Stamford. The full-sized version of the drink is available at the hotel's bars Anti:dote, Introbar and City Space.

EAT FOR CHARITY

FYR (19, Boon Tat Street, Tel: 6221-3703) is donating half the proceeds from its upcoming Caveman Cookout on April 2 to the Singapore Children's Society. Expect a spread of meats, including a suckling pig on the spit. Pay for the parts you want or order the signature Caveman Platter at $60.

- YEOH WEE TECK