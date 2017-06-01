Break fast with buffets at these restaurants

Every year during the fasting month of Ramadan, more restaurants offer special deals and buffets for Muslims. Here are some places you can go to break fast.

KINTAMANI INDONESIAN RESTAURANT

At Kintamani Indonesian Restaurant (Furama RiverFront, Tel: 6739-6463) you can dine in or order out.

The dinner buffet ($58 a person) has two highlights: grilled leg of lamb and chicken shawarma.

If you want to feast at home, the Ramadan Iftar Takeaway Set ($68 for four) has six dishes (including beef rendang) with dessert and drinks. Orders must be made before 2pm.

BLUE JASMINE

In halal Thai restaurant Blue Jasmine (Park Hotel Farrer Park, Tel: 6824-8851),there are Thai salads, soups, curries and stir-fry dishes.

The Ramadan buffet is $38 a person and starts at 6.30pm.

AZUR

The Ramadan buffet at Azur (Crowne Plaza Changi Airport, Tel: 6823-5354) offers live stations serving Western and Asian cuisines, like ayam masak merah, chicken and beef satay and oyster risotto, along with the usual spread of seafood on ice, sushi and sashimi.

It is $55 a person, but if you dine from Mondays to Thursdays, there is a one-for-one deal.

TIFFANY CAFE & RESTAURANT

It is one-for-one at Tiffany Cafe & Restaurant (Furama City Centre, Tel: 6531-5366), with an array of dishes such as ayam kalio, murtabak and rojak bandung. It is $65.80a person.

HILTON

Hilton Singapore will have a pop-up Halal buffet restaurant (Tel: 6737-2233) on level 24 of the building.

The highlights on this 90-dish spread include udang balado, ayam masak merah, ikan masak asam pedas and nasi goreng kampung. It starts from $58 a person.

KATONG KITCHEN

It is an Asian feast at Katong Kitchen (Village Hotel Katong, Tel: 6551-2141) from $48.

Expect dishes such as assam laksa and prawn noodles. There is even a tempura station.

The highlight is dessert - the range of durian desserts is a hit among diners.

STRAITSKITCHEN

StraitsKitchen (Grand Hyatt Singapore, Tel: 6732-1234) is a popular spot for Iftar meals. This year, it lets you take the experience home.

A take-home meal for four is $312. It includes hummus, ayam buah keluak, sayur lodeh and wok-fried noodle and crab. For those dining in, the price of the buffet starts from $78.

WINDOW ON THE PARK

The annual Window on the Park (Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard City Centre, Tel: 6733-8333) Ramadan feast returns.

There are dates and nuts for breaking fast, and a prayer room and massage chairs too. It is wallet-friendly as well.

The buffet starts from $78.50 for two.