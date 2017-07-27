Celebrate National Day the Singaporean way — with a meal

The inaugural Singapore Restaurant Festival, presented by the Restaurant Association of Singapore, has the most appropriate National Day theme: Flavours of Singapore.

Over 200 outlets will each highlight a locally-inspired dish for the festival. Among the restaurants are Hua Ting Restaurant (black pepper crab), Equilibrium (sambal chicken pizza) and Katong Kitchen (durian desserts).

Black Pepper Crab. PHOTO: HUA TING RESTAURANT

