The highly anticipated Chang Sensory Trails returns for its second edition on July 7 and 8. Since its debut last year, the event has travelled to London and San Francisco, and is back here. From 4pm on both days at The Promontory, the wonders of Thai culture will be on display.

At this free entry event, you'll get live music, interactive street art, food and the highlight for some, ice-cold Chang beer. This year, Chang is working with the chefs/owners from popular Bangkok restaurant Bo.Lan.

The husband and wife team of chefs Duangporn Songvisava (or Bo) and Dylan Jones have curated a spread of dishes from a dozen of Singapore's top Thai restaurants, such as Aroy Dee, Folks Collective and Gin Khao. And since the food from Bo.Lan centres around childhood sensations and memories, you should be able to get your fill of Thai comfort food.