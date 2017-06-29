Chicken In A Biskit snack back on S'pore shelves

The snack is exclusively available at all Giant stores. PHOTO: TNP READER

For folks who grew up snacking on Chicken In A Biskit, there is no longer a need to buy the savoury snack off Amazon or haul it back from the United States.

This well-known childhood snack disappeared from the shelves of major supermarkets like FairPrice and Cold Storage in August 2015, as it was discontinued by the supplier.

Now, Chicken In A Biskit is back in Singapore, exclusively at all Giant stores.

A Giant spokesman said: "We noticed that there is still a demand as there were many inquiries for this product, so Giant started sourcing for it.

'BACK ON SHELVES'

"Working closely with our supplier, Giant managed to bring in this product directly from the US, and it is back on the shelves now."

Priced at $3.50 each, the boxes have proved popular since Giant put them out about a week ago.

"The response for the biscuit was overwhelming on the first weekend," said the spokesman.

"However, understanding that this is a well-received and much-awaited item by many of our customers, we are working closely with our supplier to ensure that there is sufficient stock at all our stores."

Mr Khim Yap, 46, director of a marketing communications agency, has been a fan of the snack since he was in primary school.

He said: "In the past, my mum would only buy it every now and then, so it was a real treat to eat it...

"Now that it is back, I am excited, and I cannot wait to try it to see if the taste is still the same."