China's 'office chef' a global hit

Ms Yeah using a water dispenser as a hotpot at her desk.

China's latest online star uses everyday office equipment to cook.

The 23-year-old, who goes by the name Ms Yeah, began uploading her quirky cooking videos to Weibo, China's microblogging service, in January.

She found new fans outside her home country when she started posting videos on YouTube in February, which is blocked in mainland China.

"I spend all of my spare time watching her videos," Mr Kenny Dilian, a fan from Indonesia, said during a YouTube FanFest in Hong Kong.

In one video, Ms Yeah uses an iron to grill strips of beef on her desk.

In another, she cooks hotpot inside a water dispenser.

Mr Dilian said his favourite video shows her dismantling a computer processing unit and using the metal shell to cook a Chinese crepe.

"She always has something new in the video. Sometimes it makes me laugh so hard," he said.

Mr Dilian was among a group of hardcore fans who lined up to meet Ms Yeah at the FanFest, where she performed a live show.