From CNA presenter to owner of a Subway franchise outlet

Former CNA news anchor Timothy Go is now the owner of the Subway outlet at Taman Jurong Shopping Centre.

After 16 years as a news anchor on Channel NewsAsia, Timothy Go left his job last year to pursue other ventures, including wading into the world of F&B.

In March, the 43-year-old opened the largest Subway franchise outlet at Taman Jurong Shopping Centre.

It is a joint business with his long-time friend and former Channel NewsAsia cameraman, Mr Jeffrey Tan.

Go, who still freelances as a host and co-founded his video content start-up tech360.tv, told The New Paper: "My job required me to be there for specific events to cover the news. But I didn't want events to dictate my schedule anymore…

"I wanted to take my life back and do something I've never done before."

His Subway outlet, which he invested more than $250,000 in, is 1,500 square feet and can accommodate up to about 70 people.

There is also a bread display and a communal table, unlike other branches in Singapore.

Surprisingly, Go himself has never been a Subway fan - because the US fast food chain's submarine sandwiches are "too healthy".

He said: "If I want fast food, I want sinful fast food, but I was sold by the idea when Jeffrey told me about it."

When he first traded his sharp suits for a spot in the kitchen, his family and friends thought he was crazy.

"They were asking why I wanted to leave a job that people want to get into, but they were all supportive," said Go.

Taman Jurong is not a neighbourhood that is commonly heard of but it has its charms, he said, adding: "This is a forgotten part of Singapore and (it's) like a 1980s type-mall… but everyone here knows everyone as it's in the heartlands."

Go works at the restaurant five times a week, where he personally makes the bread behind the counter and serves diners.

He said: "Customers do recognise me, especially the older ones, but I don't feel odd serving others because I like talking to people.

"I don't feel the disconnect as well because working here takes me to a different world. Instead of talking on TV, not knowing people's reactions, I get to now talk to real people who respond."

His time in the media industry has also helped him in his F&B journey, despite it being his first foray.

He said: "After years of reporting and breaking the news, sometimes I still never know what's going to smack me in the face.

"But I have experience now, facing real people and having to deal with different situations."