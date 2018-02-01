Culinary comforts

Food evokes emotions, and some dishes just make you feel loved and embraced. If you've had a bad week, here are some dishes that might cheer you up.

LUCKY SAIGON

There is nothing like a steaming bowl of beef noodles to make things right. And at Lucky Saigon (17, North Canal Road, Tel: 6532-3363), the beef pho ($9.80) comes with sliced tenderloin, juicy brisket and beef balls. Add to that herbs and onions, and a meal is made.

Lucky Saigon is now having a promotion. Pay $8.80 and you will get the beef bowl, fresh spring roll and Vietnamese iced green tea.

TIME FOR THAI

Thai food is always a popular choice for a hearty meal, and Time For Thai (15, Cheong Chin Nam Road, Tel: 6909-3903) has one that will please those who love prawns.

The Prawn Tung Hoon ($29.90) uses prawn stock with vermicelli for that umami taste.

And since this is a Halal restaurant, it will be perfect for a bunch of Thai food fans to gather.

BIG STREET SINGAPORE

Big Street Singapore (104/106, Jalan Besar, Tel: 6100-2661) has a few popular versions of roti prata (the prata bomb with salted egg yolk is one), and it has added one more variety.

Called Seafood In A Prata Bowl ($68), it has chilli crab, prawns, mussels, octopus, sweet corn, mixed peppers, onions and potatoes. Seafood is always a popular choice, and who can turn down prata?

TIAN WAI TIAN FISH HEAD STEAMBOAT RESTAURANT

Although Tian Wai Tian Fish Head Steamboat Restaurant (31, Kaki Bukit Road 3, #02-01 Techlink, Tel: 9622-5377) is known for its steamboat, its oyster omelette ($10) is probably its most impressive dish. It is as simple as eggs and oysters, but the crispy edge of the omelette provides a great contrast to the almost-milky texture of the oysters.

YAN JI SEAFOOD SOUP

A big bowl of warm soup is great for low spirits. At Yan Ji Seafood Soup (Old Airport Road Food Centre), the bowl ($6) contains prawns and pork patties in a rich seafood broth. Be prepared to queue - but that only adds to the satisfaction.

SIK BAO SIN

My personal comfort food is salted fish, especially when paired with minced pork. Sik Bao Sin (592, Geylang Rd, Tel: 6744-3757) makes an excellent version for $16. The pork is just fatty enough and steamed till tender. But the portion of salted fish, which is just big enough, gives the dish its kick.