East Asian food fix: Tanjong Pagar Centre's new eats

Try the Assorted Soontofu Soup and the LA Galbi (above).

Tanjong Pagar Centre - situated next to the Tanjong Pagar MRT station - is turning out to be the place to get your East Asian food fix, especially for food from South Korea and Japan.

And because it's so near the train station, it's ideal for a quick meal. Here are some recommendations.

SBCD KOREAN TOFU HOUSE

#B1-01/02

Tel: 6386-6441

Opens daily 11.30am to 10pm.

SBCD Korean Tofu House focuses on soontofu, a variety of South Korean soft tofu soup.

The tofu is made in-house daily and is silky, almost creamy. You choose the spice level, too.

I am fine with the medium level, and was told you must be able to able to handle your spices if you choose the level aptly named "Crazy Hot".

Prices start from $17.90 for the non-spicy, sesame version. Also try the seafood ($19.90) and Ham & Cheese ($19.90). The portion is good for sharing.

The non-stew dishes are also worth considering.

The LA Galbi ($35.90) is short ribs marinated in a sauce made out of soya sauce, date, honey and pears.

Also recommended is the Prawn Tofu Pancake ($19.90).

And if you are short on time, the SBCD Soontofu Dosirak On-The-Go meals start from $14.