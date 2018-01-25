Eunos Crescent Market & Food Centre's top three makan picks

It is a privilege to be able to travel on a whim to any corner of Singapore just to eat what we like.

With about 110 hawker centres, at least 1,000 food courts, coffeeshops and street food shops all over our little red dot, foodie convenience is a given.

Here's my take on some stalls at Eunos Crescent Market & Food Centre, 4A Eunos Crescent, just beside Eunos MRT station.

Mami Midah Briyani

#01-17, 10.30am to 3.30pm, closed on Mondays

If you feel that nasi briyani need not be sinful to be enjoyable, line up at this stall.

Mohammad Nazir Kassim's version has a spice base that uses a clever infusion of evaporated milk and vegetable oil instead of ghee or clarified butter, and goes easier on the salt.

What keeps the crowd queueing is the flavour - the stock used and the texture of the basmati rice are all on point.

His achar is so popular that he bottles and sells it on site.

The mutton is soft yet has bite, but it is not oily and fatty cuts are not used.

So yes, it's a healthier version, but it does not lose much on flavour and spiciness.

Epok Epok Central

#01-09, 7am to 7pm, closed on Mondays (epok epok sold from 1pm)

Don't make small talk with Lokman Kassim when he is frying his epok epok (from 70 cents) - he is usually not the friendliest when concentrating on getting it right.

While the filling of the potato and chicken version ismoist and spicy-sweet, it is the crust that gives him the edge.

It is crunchy with crispy touches - helped with the use of rice flour - like cream crackers. Oh, and have it hot.

He also offers curry potato and sardine versions.

Aunty Lucy Satay Beehoon

#01-13, 11.30am to 7.30pm, Mondays to Fridays

Aunty Lucy has been a hawker most of her life but decided to offer satay beehoon six months ago as "there are no stalls here selling this dish".

Her homemade satay sauce is thick and redolent with five spices and the hint of belacan and extra kick of chilli was the first thing I noticed. The usual ingredients - sliced pork, cockles, cuttlefish, taupok and kang kong - were all fresh and present.

K.F. Seetoh, the founder of Makansutra, dabbles in street food businesses like Food Markets and has his own TV shows on cable. He publishes food guides and online content. He is also the creator of the World Street Food Congress. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.