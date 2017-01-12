Flavourful barbequed meat at The Skewer Bar

Nine varieties of craft beer and cider, the sweet smell of food coming from the kushiyaki grills, jazz music playing in the background and a cosy setting in the air-conditioned seating area. It sounds like a cool barbecue cafe in the Orchard area.

But this swanky place is in the heart of Geylang, among the ubiquitous Northern Chinese-style barbecue stalls in the area.

"We have to be realistic - the rents elsewhere are ridiculous these days," said The Skewer Bar's partner-owner Daniel Cheong.

Mr Cheong and four other millennials sunk over $100,000 into this little hip eatery last April.

It is helmed by chefs Vincent Low and Tan Jun Ann. They were schoolmates at Shatec (Singapore Hotel and Tourism Education Centre) and had done gigs at various top hotels and Japanese restaurant Kuriya Dining.

BY HAND

The noteworthy thing about The Skewer Bar is that the ingredients are pierced onto the sticks by hand.

"Our target, to cover the six people on the job and operation costs, is to sell 1,500 sticks a day.

"We will get there soon, hopefully," said Chef Low, who added that there will be new items on the menu soon.

For speed, they first bake the fish in a combi oven before finishing it on the grill.

what The Skewer Bar

where 10, Lorong 27 Geylang

opening hours [6.30pm-1.30pm (till 2.30am on Friday, Saturday and Sunday) Closed on alternate Mondays

The sambal is the "bold palate spiciness type" that I like. But Chef Low said he would "come up with... a gentler sambal for younger customers".

One must-try item is the pork meatballs.

You can tell that the meatballs are made inhouse as there is a rough and firm texture to them.

The flavour is rich too.

One of the items I will be back for is the "vegetarian barbecue stingray".

The dish is made by Chef Tan roasting an eggplant and grilling it until soft and almost mushy inside, before splitting it and slathering a sambal sauce on it.

The character of Geylang will remain. But it will be much livelier if a new breed of hipster cafes and stalls begin to dot this area.