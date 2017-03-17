FOOD

Lewin Terrace's Spring Menu

Japanese-French fusion restaurant Lewin Terrace has launched two spring menus by executive chef Keisuke Matsumoto. On the Wakon Yosai menu ($188++ a person) is the sakuradai dish, which features sea bream harvested only during the cherry blossom season. Other dishes include lobster, foie gras, amadai and Kagoshima wagyu. A highlight of the Sho-mi menu ($118++) is Wagyu Meets Tiger, a wagyu brisket stew with Tiger beer in place of stout. Other dishes include French duck and Hokkaido hairy crab.

WHERE: 21 Lewin Terrace (via 23B Coleman Street) MRT: City Hall WHEN: Till May 31, noon - 3pm, 6.30 - 11pm (Tue - Sun) PRICE: Set menus: $118++ - $188++ a person TEL: 6333-9905 INFO: E-mail info@lewinterrace.com.sg

Mitzo Launches New Menu

Mitzo Restaurant & Bar has a refreshed menu featuring classic Cantonese cuisine with more than 30 new dishes. Highlights include roasted coffee pork neck served with crispy beancurd skin and Chinese pancakes, venison with asparagus in black peppermint sauce and stir-fried lobster claw in petai bean sauce. Besides retaining the favourites, the refreshed Signatures set menu comprises new renditions such as battered lotus stuffed with truffle shrimps. The Specialities set kicks off with Mitzo's specialities platter, followed by items such as braised bird's nest with lobster meat and bamboo pith in carrot broth.

WHERE: Level 4 Grand Park Orchard, 270 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Noon - 2.30pm, 6.30 - 10.30pm PRICE: Set menus: $128++ - $168++ a person TEL: 6603-8855 INFO: E-mail rsvn@mitzo.sg

Chinatown Food Street's Durian Buffet

Chinatown Food Street is holding its first durian buffet. Durian lovers can feast on creamy and bittersweet Mao Shan Wang; Red Prawn, known for its orange-red flesh and sweet aftertaste; creamy and bitter D24; Golden Phoenix, which is slightly sweet with a hint of bitterness; and D13, which is less fibrous and has a sweet aftertaste.

There will also be a free-flow of longans - the fruit is reputed to be a palate cleanser in-between huge intakes of durian.

WHERE: Chinatown Food Street, Smith Street MRT: Chinatown WHEN: March 26; 5 - 6pm & 7 - 8pm PRICE: $25 a person; early-bird rate (book by tomorrow): $20; Safra members: $15 TEL: 6225-3633 INFO: Book online at goo.gl/trccrX. E-mail chinatownfoodstreet@select.com.sg

New Croissant Experience At Antoinette

Antoinette has revealed its refreshed La Croissanterie with a surprise: the Croissant a la Creme ($2.50 each), with a fluffy coat of macaron around Antoinette's crispy croissant and creme Chantilly filling. The new croissants are now palm-sized. Popular ones such as the Salted Yolk Lava Croissant ($3.80) are still available. Others include the Chili Crab Croissant ($4.30).

WHERE (MRT): 30 Penhas Road (Lavender); 02-33 Mandarin Gallery, 333A Orchard Road (Orchard/Somerset) WHEN: Penhas Road: 11am (weekends/public holidays: 10am) - 10pm (Fri, Sat, eve of public holidays: 11pm); Mandarin Gallery: 11am - 10pm daily PRICE: $2.50 - $4.30 each TEL: 6293-3121 (Penhas Road); 6836-9527 (Mandarin Gallery) INFO: E-mail sweets@ sugardaddy.com.sg

Once Upon A Time At Bar Termini

London's Bar Termini serves up a slice of 1950s Italy in the city's Soho neighbourhood. Now, the offshoot of coffee maestro Marco Arrigo and cocktail alchemist Tony Conigliaro's bar is bringing Italian aperitivo hour to Tippling Club for a night. On the menu are Bar Termini's signature negronis by guest bartenders Gregory Camillo and Robin Kolek, which will be paired with inspired Italian fare by Tippling Club's chef Ayo Adeyemi. Held in conjunction with the Singapore Cocktail Festival.

WHERE: Bin 38 at Tippling Club, 38 Tanjong Pagar Road MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Tomorrow, 7pm PRICE: $155++ for five pairing cocktails with five plates TEL: 6475-2217 INFO: E-mail enquiries@tipplingclub.com

Odyssey Brunch At The Clifford Pier

The Clifford Pier's sixth instalment of its Odyssey Brunch this Sunday will feature food stations filled with seafood, meats, classic European breakfast dishes, cheese and desserts. Seafood selections include Alaskan king crab legs and poached tiger prawns. The carving station will be serving garlic-roasted lamb legs, slow-roasted ribs and roasted crackling pork rack. The spread will also feature French, Italian and British cheese selections accompanied by baguettes, Poilane bread, dark rye, ciabatta and walnut bread.

WHERE: The Clifford Pier, Fullerton Bay Hotel, 80 Collyer Quay MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Sunday, 12.30 - 4pm PRICE: $108++ a person ($60++ a child), includes free-flow juices & soft drinks; $198++ with free-flow Ruinart Blanc de Blancs; $168++ with free-flow Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut TEL: 6877-8911/ 8912 INFO: www.fullertonhotels.com

Orchard Hotel Marks Earth Hour With 60¢ Deals

Besides switching off non-essential lights and turning up air-conditioning temperatures, Orchard Hotel Singapore will mark Earth Hour (March 25, 8.30pm) by offering guests a second dinner at Orchard Cafe and every second beverage at Intermezzo Bar for just 60 cents. The expanded buffet line-up at Orchard Cafe features more live stations with items from signature roast duck and golden suckling pig to freshly prepared la mian with a wide range of condiments, Ah Huat salted vegetable soup, Taiwan porridge and Singapore rojak with cuttlefish.

WHERE: 442 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: March 25, 6 - 10pm PRICE: Weekend dinner: $78++ a person ($39++ a child); 60 cents for second dinner TEL/INFO: Orchard Cafe: 6739-6565, e-mail orchardcafe.ohs@millennium hotels.com; Intermezzo Bar: 6739-6668, e-mail intermezzobar.ohs@millenniumhotels.com

New Rendang Beef Nasi Lemak At Curry Times

Curry Times has launched its Nasi Lemak with Rendang Beef. Available for dine-in or takeaway, the new dish comes with ikan bilis, peanuts, fishcake, achar, egg, coconut rice and sambal chilli.

WHERE (MRT): 02-33 Velocity, 238 Thomson Road (Novena); 02-08 Westgate, 3 Gateway Drive (Jurong East); B2-51 Changi Airport Terminal 3, Airport Boulevard (Changi Airport); 01-70 One KM, 11 Tanjong Katong Road (Paya Lebar) WHEN: Till April 30 PRICE: $12.90++ with lime juice TEL: 6354-3206 (Novena), 6369-9609 (Westgate), 6447-8068 (T3), 6702-2738 (One KM) INFO: www.currytimes.com.sg

ST PATRICK'S DAY

Shamrocked At Timbre

Timbre @ The Arts House and Barber Shop by Timbre will be having special food and drink promotions all month long. Wash down the Guinness Beef Stew ($17++) with pints of Guinness such as the twin ($30++) and triplet ($40++) Guinness Surger (every three pints come with a Guinness-St Patrick's T-shirt designed by quirky French illustrator Mcbess). Try the Boilermaker ($20++), a pint of Guinness served with a shot of Teeling Irish whiskey. The whiskey is also available at $150++ a bottle or $15++ a glass.

WHERE: 1 Old Parliament Lane, 01-03/04 MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Till March 31; Arts House: 6pm - 1am (Wed & Thu), 6pm - 2am (Fri & Sat); Barber Shop: 6pm to 1am (Wed - Sat) PRICE: $15++ - $150++ TEL: 6336-3386 INFO: E-mail info@timbregroup.asia

WORLD GOURMET SUMMIT

Mod-Sin Showdown At Ding Dong

Ding Dong's assistant head chef Miller Mai joins forces with two fellow modern Singaporean (Mod-Sin) stalwarts, including chef Shen Tan, for a six-hands dinner featuring Singaporean cuisine.

WHERE: 115 Amoy Street MRT: Telok Ayer WHEN: Tue, 6 & 8pm PRICE: $95++ a person for a six-course menu TEL: 6557-0189 INFO: www.dingdong.com.sg

Local Gems Of Thailand At Tamarind Hill

Tamarind's executive chef Wanthana Nikonsaen, a finalist in the category of Chef's Choice (Asian Cuisine) in this year's World Gourmet Summit Awards of Excellence, has curated a menu of four local Thai favourites from family heirloom recipes contributed by the restaurant's community of Thai chefs. Dishes include Kanom Chai Homok, which she likens to a Thai version of otah otah, and Chu Chee Goong Maenam, a traditional Thai red curry with river lobster.

WHERE: 30 Labrador Villa Road MRT: Labrador Park WHEN: Tue - April 14, 8 - 11pm PRICE: From $18++ a dish TEL: 6278-6364 INFO: bit.ly/wgs2017tamarind

Argentine Discovery Masterclass And Lunch

Celebrate the rich flavours and cultural excellence of Argentine cuisine as Argentine restaurant Bochinche's chef patron Diego Jacquet takes diners through an exclusive lunch masterclass featuring Argentine classics such as empanadas, flank steaks and dulce de leche pancake.

WHERE: 115 Amoy Street, 01-02 MRT: Telok Ayer WHEN: March 24, 11.30am - 3pm PRICE: $45++ a person for a three-course menu TEL: 6235-4990 INFO: E-mail enquiries@bochinche.com.sg

SINGAPORE RESTAURANT WEEK

Tastes And Sights Of The Old World At Caffe B

Caffe B will present three-course set menus for lunch and dinner as part of Singapore Restaurant Week. The lunch set menu comprises sakura ebi omelette, chef's pot of the day (soup), duck margret or shrimp risotto as the main dish and matcha cream cheese mini puff for dessert. Dinner starts with beef tataki and the chef's pot of the day. The main dish is stuffed sole fillet or king prawn fettucine and dessert is sliced caramel chocolate napoleon.

WHERE: B1-15/01-83 The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: March 25 - April 1; noon - 3pm, 6 - 10pm PRICE: Lunch set: $28++ a person, dinner set: $38++ TEL: 6887-3311 INFO: www.caffeb.com.sg