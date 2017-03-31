PROMOTIONS

Drinks & Co Kitchen Launches Sunday Brunch

Drinks & Co Kitchen at Holland Village has launched its Sunday brunch menu. Dishes include huevos rancheros or Mexican eggs ($15+) and Chef's Big Breakfast ($20+).

WHERE: 27 Lorong Mambong MRT: Holland Village WHEN: Sundays: 11am - 3.30pm PRICE: $8+ - $20+ (top up $5+ for coffee/tea & orange juice); add-ons: $3+ - $6+ TEL: 6463-4995 INFO: E-mail info@drinksandco.asia

One Night Only, All-American Diner

The menu at One Night Only is an interpretation of American diner classics. Dishes include Southern buttermilk fried chicken ($16.50), New England lobster roll ($30) and Texan chicken-fried steak ($21), which is a cut of beef.

WHERE: 397 River Valley Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Tue - Fri: noon - 10pm; weekends & public holidays: 9am - 10pm PRICE: Selected items: $3 - $30 TEL: 6235-1248 INFO: E-mail info@onenightonly.sg

Sakura Fair At Japan Food Town

Japan Food Town's Sakura Fair will highlight popular spring fare such as sakura shrimp and nanohana and sakura-inspired menus from more than 16 restaurants. Items include Sakura Ebi Okonomiyaki ($18++ at Osaka Kitchen); Wakatake Soba set, which comes with edible chrysanthemum tempura and Hijiki ($27.50++ at Yomoda Soba); and Sakura Parfait ($12++ a la carte, $10++ with main dish at Rang Mang Shokudo).

WHERE: 04-39/54 Wisma Atria, 435 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Daily: 11.30am - 11pm (weekends from 11am) PRICE: Selected items: $10++ - $27.50++ TEL: 6694-6535 INFO: E-mail info@japanfoodtown.sg

A Love For Laksa At Goodwood Park's Coffee Lounge

Executive chef Foo Jong Kwang of Goodwood Park Hotel's Coffee Lounge has created six versions of the laksa, such as Laksa With Crab Leg Meat and Seafood Laksa Pasta ($21++ each) and Deep Fried Chicken Cutlet Laksa In Claypot ($19++).

WHERE: Goodwood Park Hotel, 22 Scotts Road MRT: Orchard/Newton WHEN: Tomorrow - May 21; lunch: noon - 2.30pm; dinner: 6 - 10.30pm PRICE: Laksa dishes: $19++ - $21++; Taiwan Porridge: $39++ an adult ($19.50++ a child) TEL: 6730-1746 INFO: E-mail coffee-lounge@goodwoodparkhotel.com

The Sensorium Experience At Tippling Club

The Sensorium Experience is the Tippling Club's latest cocktail programme. The menu will feature cocktails named Campfire, Grass and Rain concocted by head bartender Joe Schofield and snacks from the kitchen. Diners also have the option of ending the evening with a five-course dinner.

WHERE: Bin 38 at Tippling Club, 38 Tanjong Pagar Road MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Tue - Thu: 7 - 10pm PRICE: $110++ a person; $280++, includes five-course dinner TEL: 6475-2217 INFO: E-mail enquiries@tipplingclub.com

Tom Yum Tonkotsu Ramen At Ippudo

Ippudo has combined its signature tonkotsu broth with Thai tom yum soup to create Tom Yum Tonkotsu Ramen. Available at four Ippudo outlets, the ramen, with two jumbo prawns in the creamy sweet and sour broth, is limited to 30 bowls at each outlet daily.

WHERE (MRT): 04-02/03/04 Mandarin Gallery, 333A Orchard Road (Somerset); 01-55/56 UE Square River Wing, 207 River Valley Road (Dhoby Ghaut); 03-03 Westgate, 3 Gateway Drive (Jurong East); & 04-22 /23 Shaw Centre, 1 Scotts Road (Orchard) WHEN: From Mon; Mandarin Gallery: 11am - 11pm (Sun: till 10pm); UE Square: weekdays: 11.30am - 3pm & 5.30pm - midnight (Fri: till 2am), Sat: 11.30am - midnight, Sun/public holidays: 11.30am - 11pm; Westgate: 11am - 10pm; Shaw Centre: 11.30am - 10pm PRICE: $19++ a bowl TEL: 6235-2797 (Mandarin); 6887-5315 (UE Square); 6465-9308 (Westgate); 6235-2547 (Shaw Centre)

English Or Peranakan Afternoon Tea At Pan Pacific Singapore

Pan Pacific Singapore's New English or Peranakan Afternoon Tea will include culinary creations such as the Eclairon, a pairing of an eclair and macaron, matcha and lychee gateaux and potato churros with jamon iberico. The Peranakan Afternoon Tea is presented in a three-tier tiffin carrier with items like crab meat kueh pie tee.

WHERE: Atrium/Pacific Marketplace, Level 1 Pan Pacific Singapore, 7 Raffles Boulevard MRT: Promenade WHEN: Daily, 2.30 - 5.30pm PRICE: $38++ a person; $58++, includes glass of Laurent-Perrier champagne; $68++, includes glass of Laurent-Perrier Rose champagne TEL: 6826-8240 INFO: E-mail celebrate.sin@panpacific.com

Hilton Endless Saturday High Tea At D9 Cakery

Hilton Singapore's new Endless Saturday High Tea at D9 Cakery features artisanal desserts, the famous Hilton cheesecake, teppanyaki ice cream, Swiss raclette cheese, pull pork sliders, lemon chocolate fountain and roasted chicken tortilla wrap, among others.

WHERE: Lobby Level, Hilton Singapore, 581 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Sat: noon - 2.30pm (first seating), 3 - 5pm (second seating) PRICE: $41++ an adult with free flow of coffee & TWG tea (add $35++ for free-flow sparkling wine, beer & wine); $21++ a child aged five - 12); free for children below five years old TEL: 6730-3392 INFO: E-mail D9Cakery@hilton.com

Bar Bar Black Sheep's 10th Anniversary

Bar Bar Black Sheep celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. At its Holland Village outlet, draft beer is $5 nett each up to 7pm and Happy Hour starts after 10pm (Mondays to Thursdays). At Cluny Courtyard, a bucket of four bottles of Corona or Somersby Cider comes with one bottle free. The offer is available all day, every day, at $39 nett. Other offers include $1 Bar Bites and North Indian Pub Grub such as Samosas ($8).

WHERE (MRT): 17D Lorong Liput (Holland Village); 01-04, 86 Robertson Quay (Clarke Quay); 01-05C Cluny Court, 501 Bukit Timah (Botanic Gardens); Cherry Avenue, 879 Bukit Timah (Sixth Avenue) WHEN: Daily: noon - 1am PRICE: Bar snacks: $1 - $10 TEL: 6463-2161 (Lorong Liput); 6836-9255 (Robertson Quay); 6314-2417 (Cherry Avenue); 6763-4757 (Cluny Court) INFO: facebook.com/barbarblacksheep

EASTER

Easter-themed Afternoon Tea At Anti:dote Lounge

Anti:dote Lounge's Easter-themed afternoon tea features petite desserts such as carrot ginger macaroon, Gianduja chocolate nest and rhubarb strawberry sponge muscovado. Enjoy confit duck rillette, river prawn chilli blinis and 24-hour sous vide pork dumpling. Little ones will have their own Children's Easter Afternoon Tea set.

WHERE: Level 1 Fairmont Singapore, 2 Stamford Road MRT: City Hall WHEN/PRICE: Mon - April 16; Mon - Thu (3 - 5pm): $50++ an adult, $18++ a child (up to age 12); Fri - Sun, eve of public holidays & public holidays: noon - 2pm (first seating), 3 - 5pm (second seating), $55++ an adult; $18++ a child (up to age 12) TEL: 6431-5315 INFO: E-mail dining.singapore@fairmont.com

Buffet Lunch And Hot Cross Bun Baking Class At Cafe Mosaic

Ten pairs of diners (one adult and one child) having the Easter Sunday buffet lunch at Carlton Hotel Singapore's Cafe Mosaic can join a hot cross bun baking class. The buffet will feature seafood on ice, cold entrees, hot dishes such as scallops, prawns and squid in chilli crab sauce, roasted O.P. beef and slow-oven leg of lamb at the carving station.

WHERE: 76 Bras Basah Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: April 16, noon - 3pm PRICE: $68++ an adult, $34++ a child aged six - 12; 15 per cent off with full payment made by April 9 TEL: 6311-8195 INFO: E-mail cafe.mosaic@carltonhotel.sg

Lime's Super Easter Sunday Lunch Buffet

The buffet lunch spread on Easter Sunday at Parkroyal on Pickering's Lime Restaurant will include a 65 deg C sous vide egg with asparagus, lobster and albufera emulsion. Other highlights include roasted beef prime rib, pan-seared foie gras with crispy pancetta ham, quail egg and port wine, baked rock salt-crusted whole salmon and Alaskan king crab remoulade, avocado and sea urchin.

WHERE: Lobby level Parkroyal on Pickering, 3 Upper Pickering Street MRT: Chinatown WHEN: April 16; 12.30 - 4.30pm PRICE: $108++ an adult, $44++ a child aged six - 12; Mumm Cordon Rouge NV Champagne: $88++ a bottle TEL: 6809-8899 INFO: E-mail lime.prsps@ parkroyalhotels.com

The Square @ Furama Easter Buffet Add-ons

Besides customary Easter treats, The Square at Furama RiverFront Singapore will also have Easter buffet add-ons. Diners can expect a variety of items such as chicken pie and roast meats.

A children's play area will have cartoon shows, activity sheets and toys as well as balloon-sculpting and face-painting (1 to 2.30pm) on Easter weekend.

WHERE: 405 Havelock Road MRT: Outram Park WHEN: April 8 - 16; lunch: noon - 2.30pm; dinner: 6 - 10.30pm PRICE: $70++ an adult ($20++ a child up to age 12), includes free-flow sparkling juice; add $8++ for glass of sparkling wine, house pour wine or beer TEL: 6739-6468 INFO: furama.com/riverfront/Dining

Magic Show, Egg-hunt At Shangri-La's Rasa Sentosa

A magic show and an Easter egg hunt are among the activities on Easter Sunday at Shangri-La's Rasa Sentosa Resort & Spa. Brunch at Barnacles by the Sea will have items such as Boston lobsters, fine de claire oysters, lamb carvings and beef wellington. The buffet dinner at Silver Shell Cafe will feature signatures such as fresh seafood on ice, seafood paella, black pepper crab and deep-fried tempura.

WHERE: 101 Siloso Road, Sentosa MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: April 16; brunch: noon - 3pm; dinner: 6 - 10pm PRICE: Brunch: $158++ an adult (free for one child up to age five, accompanied by a paying adult; $38++ for each additional child); dinner: $68++ an adult (free for one child up to age five, accompanied by a paying adult; half-price for those aged six - 11) TEL: 6371-1966 INFO: E-mail fbreservation.sen@shangri-la.com

WINE EVENT

Riesling Wine Dinner

The Selbach-Oster winery is a Riesling-only winery in Mosel, Germany. Estate winemaker and director Johannes Selbach will host the Riesling Wine Dinner at Wine Connection Bistro Capital Square with a six-course meal featuring dishes such as tagliatelle tossed with veloute, poached chicken roulade. Paired wines include Selbach-Zeltinger Himmelreich Riesling Kabinett 2015.

WHERE: 01-01 Capital Square 3, 25 Church Street MRT: Telok Ayer WHEN: Tue, 7 - 10pm PRICE: $89+ a person TEL: 6438-0258 INFO: E-mail capitalsquare@wineconnection.com