FOOD

PROMOTIONS

Weekly Themed Buffet At J65

The team at J65, Hotel Jen Tanglin, has revamped its buffet dinner to five weekly themed spreads. On Sundays and Mondays, there is an international buffet. Tuesdays' Colours Of Asia features specialities from the region. Lobster Rock-n-Roll (Wednesdays), live barbecue night (Thursdays) and Seafood Mania (Fridays and Saturdays) are the other themes.

WHERE: Level 1 Hotel Jen Tanglin Singapore, 1A Cuscaden Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: 6 - 9.30pm (Fri & Sat: till 10pm) PRICE: Sun - Tue: $55++ a person; Wed - Sat: $65++ a person (book at hoteljen.com/bookJ65 for a discount) TEL: 6831-4374 INFO: E-mail j65@hoteljen.com

More Dim Sum At Gao Peng

Gao Peng Cuisine's new menu has more dim sum, congee and other local dishes. Its latest house speciality is Homemade Fish Dumpling ($4.80++), made from scratch by kneading fish paste, chopped chilli and spring onions together by hand, served on top of a bed of bean curd skin.

WHERE: 02-12/13/14 White Sands, 1 Pasir Ris Central Street 3 MRT: Pasir Ris PRICE: Selected dishes: $4.80++ - $32++ TEL: 6385-4901 INFO: facebook.com/gaopengcuisine

Sin Lee Foods' New Menu

Sin Lee Foods has launched a new menu with items such as Catfish Mentaiko Burger ($14), Salmon & Tuna Wasabi Poke Bowl with furikake, scallions and ebiko roe ($14) and Korean Rubbed Chicken Thigh with sesame slaw and egg dashi ($12).

WHERE: 01-164, 4 Jalan Bukit Ho Swee MRT: Tiong Bahru WHEN: 11am - 9pm (Tue - Sat), 9.30am - 6pm (Sun), open on Mon if public holiday PRICE: $12 - $25 nett (10 per cent discount till Sun); free hot/iced tea 3 - 5pm TEL: 6377-3170 INFO: facebook.com/sinleefoods

Spring Kaiseki At Keyaki

Celebrate spring at Keyaki with its nine-course Spring Kaiseki menu showcasing seasonal produce from Japan with ingredients such as takenoko (bamboo shoot), tenmame (broad beans) and sazae (turban shell). Also launched is pastry chef Eddy Yau's matcha souffle ($18++).

WHERE: Level 4 Pan Pacific Singapore, 7 Raffles Boulevard MRT: Promenade WHEN: Till May 31, 11.30am - 2.30pm, 6.30 - 10.30pm PRICE: $180++ a person TEL: 6826-8240 INFO: E-mail celebrate.sin@panpacific.com

Miam Miam Express Lunch

Miam Miam has launched express lunch meals, where all mains are served with ice tea. The four new mainstays (Waterway Point and Tampines 1 only) are Oven Baked Chicken Stew ($9.90), Crispy Chicken Mustard ($12.90), Sticky Caramel Chicken ($12.90) and Oven Baked Beef Stew ($14.90).

WHERE (MRT): B1-05 Tampines 1, 10 Tampines Central 1 (Tampines); 01-62 Waterway Point, 83 Punggol Central (Punggol) WHEN: 11.30am - 09.45pm (Fri & Sat till 10pm) PRICE: Selected items: $9.90 - $14.90 TEL: 6634-5518 (Tampines 1); 6385-8098 (Waterway Point) INFO: miam.sg

New Menu At Elsie's Kitchen

Elsie's Kitchen is introducing dishes such as Rojak Chicken Katsu topped with fruit salad and coated with homemade Penang rojak sauce, and Kra Pao Thai Basil Minced Chicken Bee Tai Mak.

WHERE: 21 Second Chin Bee Road MRT: Boon Lay WHEN: Ongoing PRICE: From $9.90+ a person (eight courses, minimum 70 people) to $28.90+ (13 courses, minimum 25 people) TEL: 6288-4457 INFO: sales@elsiekitchen.com.sg

WORLD GOURMET SUMMIT

Open Door Policy Goes Gluten-free, Dairy-free

Open Door Policy is presenting a gluten-free and dairy-free (GFDF) dinner. Highlights include sous vide veal loin with GFDF fried bread, tuna sauce and pickled purple cabbage; and warm wasabi green pea scallop soup with Hokkaido scallop, GFDF focaccia, fennel, blood orange and chia seed.

WHERE: 19 Yong Siak Street MRT: Tiong Bahru WHEN: April 14, 7 - 10pm PRICE: $70++ (add $10++ for a glass of organic wine) TEL: 6221-9307 INFO: odpsingapore.com

EASTER

Goodies From SPRMRKT

This Easter, SPRMRKT has cakes such as pineapple rosemary carrot cake and the traditional simnel cake. For kids, there are treats such as lemon bunny cupcakes and bunny cookies.

WHERE (MRT): 2 McCallum Street (Telok Ayer); 02-01, 41 Robertson Quay (Clarke Quay) WHEN: Till April 16; Robertson Quay: 8am - 11pm daily; McCallum: 8am - 9.30pm (weekdays), 9am - 5pm (weekends) PRICE: Cakes: $9.50 (slice), $66.50 (whole cake); treats: $3 - $8 TEL/INFO: McCallum: 6221-2105/e-mail contactus@sprmrkt.com.sg; Robertson Quay: 9736-4032/e-mail daily@sprmrkt.com.sg

Chocolate Animal Kingdom At Element's Easter Buffet Brunch

Element at Amara Singapore's Easter Sunday brunch will feature favourites such as prime roast of Australian beef and hot cross buns. The live dessert station will serve liquid nitrogen ice cream and dragon's breath sweet. There will be hand-crafted chocolate bunnies, ducklings, chicks and eggs.

WHERE: 165 Tanjong Pagar Road MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: April 16; 11.30am - 3pm PRICE: $68++ an adult ($98++ with free-flow champagne); $38++ a child aged five - 11 TEL: 6879-2607 INFO: E-mail fnb.sg@amarahotels.com

Easter Goodies And Champagne Brunch At Pan Pacific

Hot cross buns, chocolate candy boxes and classic matryoshka dark chocolate are among Pacific Marketplace's Easter takeaway goodies. On Easter Sunday, enjoy a four-hour Champagne Brunch with unlimited Veuve Clicquot and items such as Boston lobsters and roasted USDA prime ribs. Easter-themed desserts include an Easter chocolate garden of candies and pralines. The young ones will be entertained with an egg hunt, face and hand painting. There is also an Easter bunny mascot.

WHERE: Pacific Marketplace/Edge, Level 1/3 Pan Pacific Singapore, 7 Raffles Boulevard MRT: Promenade WHEN (PRICE): Easter goodies: Till April 16 (from $4+; 15 per cent discount for orders by April 14); Easter Sunday Brunch at Edge: April 16, noon - 4pm (from $152++ an adult, $92++ a child aged six - 11) TEL: 6826-8240 INFO: E-mail celebrate.sin@panpacific.com

Mitzo Easter Champagne Brunch

Together with its Cantonese dishes, Mitzo will be serving a selection of egg dishes for its Easter Champagne Brunch. Highlights include deep-fried quail's egg coated in truffle peanut sauce, scallop steamed egg in pork consomme and stir-fried egg with shredded abalone. The little ones can join a one-hour Easter workshop.

WHERE: Level 4 Grand Park Orchard, 270 Orchard Road MRT: Somerset WHEN: April 15 & 16, 11.30am - 2.30pm PRICE: $88++ a person, includes one cocktail, champagne, wine or beer (add $20++ for one child access to Easter workshop with a take-home playdough kit); kids under age six dine free TEL: 6603-8855 INFO: E-mail rsvn@mitzo.sg

Bunnylicious Easter At Grand Copthorne Waterfront

Grand Copthorne Waterfront's Food Capital will be presenting dishes such as signature braised bobby veal shank, baked yogurt country tomato Scottish salmon and Easter desserts. Other items include the Spanish octopus bouillabaisse and snow crab leg and scallop with roe. Little ones will have activities such as face painting and an Easter egg hunt.

WHERE: 392 Havelock Road MRT: Outram Park WHEN: April 16, noon - 2.30pm, 6.30 - 10.30pm PRICE: $88++ a person, $44++ a child TEL: 6233-1100 INFO: E-mail dining.gcw@millenniumhotels.com