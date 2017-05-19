PROMOTIONS

Two-Michelin-starred Guest Chef Jungsik Yim At Cassia

Capella Singapore hosts chef Jungsik Yim, from two-Michelin-starred restaurant Jungsik, who will be showcasing his New Korean Cuisine with two five-course dinners. Alongside Cassia's executive Chinese chef Lee Hiu Ngai, chef Yim will present a five-course dinner menu featuring his signature dishes such as oysters breaded with squid ink and truffle-flavoured beef tenderloin wrapped in seaweed.

WHERE: Capella Singapore, 1 The Knolls, Sentosa MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Today & tomorrow, 6.30 - 10pm PRICE: $190++ a person ($325++ with wine-pairing) TEL: 6591-5045 INFO: E-mail cassia.singapore@capellahotels.com

Open Farm Community Social Market

Social Market returns to Open Farm Community this weekend, featuring goods from Singapore, including Cerena Honey, farmed Kuhlbarra barramundi, natural soya wax Hush Candles, freshly baked cupcakes and card-making workshops. Take your pick of nibbles from local vendors who will be serving goodies from warm, gooey raclette cheese from The Raclette Movement to otah scotch eggs from Crack.

WHERE: Open Farm Community, 130E Minden Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Tomorrow & Sun, 11am - 5pm PRICE: Free admission TEL: 6471-0306 INFO: E-mail enquiries@ofcsingapore.com.sg

DRAGON BOAT FESTIVAL

New Signatures At Peach Blossoms

Abalone, sakura ebi and scallops in shrimp chilli paste ($21.80+ each) and vegetarian multi-grain with black truffle and mushrooms ($11.80+) are among the new signature rice dumplings at Marina Mandarin's Peach Blossoms this season. The vegetarian multi-grain is available in a gift set ($68.80+) that also includes multi-grain with abalone, conpoy and pork belly ($18.80+), Hong Kong-style ($28.80+) and traditional Hakka pork belly dumpling ($15.80+).

WHERE: Level 5 Marina Mandarin Singapore, 6 Raffles Boulevard MRT: Promenade WHEN: Till May 30; collection times: noon - 2.30pm, 6.30 - 10.30pm (three days' advance order required) PRICE: $11.80+ - $28.80+; gift set: $68.80+ TEL: 6845-1118 INFO: E-mail peachblossoms.marina@meritushotels.com

Black Garlic, Red Yeast, Golden Pearl Dumplings At Cherry Garden

The black garlic glutinous rice dumpling ($18) is a perennial favourite at Mandarin Oriental Singapore's Cherry Garden. Besides the red yeast glutinous rice dumpling ($16), the signature classic golden pearl dumpling ($28) is packed with ingredients such as slow-braised baby abalone, pork belly, mung beans, mushrooms, chestnuts, salted egg yolk and lotus seeds. The Dragon Boat Festival Hamper ($108+) comprises five dumplings of selected flavours and Chinese tea.

WHERE: Level 5 Mandarin Oriental Singapore, 5 Raffles Avenue MRT: Promenade WHEN: Till May 30; weekday lunch: noon - 2.30pm; weekend brunch: 11am - 1pm, 1.30 - 3.30pm; daily dinner: 6.30 - 10.30pm PRICE: Takeaway: $16+ - $28+; dine-in: $16++ - $28++; hamper: $108+ TEL: 6885-3500 INFO: E-mail mosin-dining@mohg.com

Beef Brisket And Tendon Dumplings At Summer Palace

Summer Palace dim sum chef Leong Kwok Sing has created a new beef brisket and tendon rice dumpling. His signature abalone rice dumpling remains on the menu, along with the eight treasures vegetarian rice dumpling, which provides a blend of seven grains and healthy ingredients.

WHERE: Level 3 Regent Singapore, 1 Cuscaden Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Tomorrow - May 30; lunch: noon (11.30am on weekends) - 2.30pm; dinner: 6.30 - 10.30pm PRICE: $13+ - $38+ (takeaway); $13++ - $38++ (dine-in) TEL: 6725-3288/9 INFO: E-mail summerpalace.rsn@fourseasons.com

Jade Brings Back Its Top Five

Jade's culinary team, led by Chinese executive chef Leong Chee Yeng, brings back five of its best-selling rice dumpling flavours, including the Fullerton five-spice dumpling ($12.80 nett), the Nonya sambal chicken quinoa and glutinous rice dumpling ($10.80) and the Hong Kong-style abalone glutinous rice dumpling ($52.80), which is filled with two 10-head abalones, roast duck and pork belly.

WHERE: The Fullerton Cake Boutique, Lobby level The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, 1 Fullerton Square MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Till May 30 (three days' advance orders for takeaway & dine-in); collection times: 10am - 8pm PRICE: Takeaway/dine-in: from $8.90 - $52.80 nett; gift sets: $88 - $168 nett TEL: 6877-8943 INFO: E-mail fullertonshop@fullertonhotels.com (online orders at shop.fullertonhotels.com)

Five-In-One Dumpling Feast At RWS

Resorts World Sentosa's Tangerine, Forest, Osia Steak & Seafood Grill, Feng Shui Inn and Syun have joined hands to create five rice dumplings. This year's dumpling feast features organic barley and quinoa dumpling, sea whelk, dried oyster and Hokkaido dried scallop, five spiced Kurobuta pork, five grains rice dumpling with Australian wild abalone and unagi dumpling ($38++ for dine-in) and emperor red dates rice dumplings ($8++).

WHERE: Feng Shui Inn, Crockfords Tower G2, Resorts World Sentosa MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Takeaway orders till May 27; collection: till May 30 (noon - 8pm daily) PRICE: $88 nett TEL: 6577-6688 INFO: E-mail dining@rwsentosa.com

Seven Flavours From Man Fu Yuan

Man Fu Yuan's rice dumplings this year come in seven flavours with two new highlights, the ginseng chicken with red dates rice dumpling and black truffle pork belly rice dumpling. Two perennial favourites are the signature braised pork belly rice dumpling with black bean sauce and X.O. sauce Nonya rice dumpling (all 300g, $10.80 nett). Other flavours are the Cantonese five-spice rice dumpling (300g; $9.80 nett), the red bean lye rice dumpling (200g, $6 nett) and the Man Fu Yuan roasted pork and duck rice dumpling (800g, $21.80 nett).

WHERE: Level 2 InterContinental Singapore, 80 Middle Road MRT: Bugis WHEN: Till end of the month; collection times: 11am - 9pm daily (Tea Hut); Man Fu Yuan: Mon - Sat, 11.45am - 3pm, 6.30 - 10.30pm; Sun, 11am - 3pm, 6.30 - 10.30pm PRICE: $6 nett - $21.80 nett TEL: 6338-7600 INFO: Online purchases at singapore.intercontinental.com/festive

Premium Gift Set From Hai Tien Lo

Offerings from Hai Tien Lo this year by executive chef Lai Tong Ping include the premium rice dumplings gift set ($68.80+), classic pork dumpling with preserved vegetables ($16.80+ a piece) and fragrant glutinous rice dumpling with multi-grain rice ($8.80+ a piece).

WHERE: Level 3 Pan Pacific Singapore, 7 Raffles Boulevard MRT: Promenade WHEN: Till May 30: 11.30am - 2.30pm, 6.30 - 10.30pm PRICE: Takeaway/ dine-in: $8.80+/++ - $30.80+/++ a piece; gift set: $68.80+/++ TEL: 6826-8240 INFO: E-mail celebrate.sin@panpacific.com (online orders at pacificmarketplace.sg)

Golden Peony's London Duck X.O. Sauce Rice Dumpling

Golden Peony has introduced three new rice dumplings this year. The highlight is the London duck X.O. sauce rice dumpling ($18.80+ a piece), which contains roast duck meat, braised pork belly and mushrooms. Also new are the wholesome vegetarian multi-grain rice dumpling ($12.80+) with mushrooms and black truffle; and sweet golden pumpkin rice dumpling ($8.80+). Back by popular demand is the Singapore Chilli Crab Rice Dumpling ($18.80+) and the signature traditional Hong Kong-style rice dumpling ($28.80+).

WHERE: Level 3 Conrad Centennial Singapore, 2 Temasek Boulevard MRT: Promenade WHEN: Till May 30; 11.30am (Sun: from 10.30am) - 10.30pm PRICE: $12.80+ - $28.80+ TEL: 6432-7482/8 INFO: Online orders at connoisseur.sg/ricedumplings

Min Jiang Goes Black & White

Goodwood Park's Sichuan-Cantonese restaurant Min Jiang has come up with new black-and-white rice dumplings. The black-and-white glutinous rice sambal shrimp dumpling ($11.75 nett for two pieces, takeaway; $11++ for two pieces, dine-in) contains a spice blend of dried shrimp and dried chillies. Fans of the hotel's durian pastries can go for the black-and-white glutinous rice dumpling with mao shan wang dip ($17.10 nett for two pieces, takeaway; $16++ for two pieces, dine-in).

WHERE: Goodwood Park Hotel, 22 Scotts Road MRT: Orchard/ Newton WHEN: Mon - May 30 PRICE: Takeaway: $11.75 nett - $17.10 nett for two pieces; dine-in: $11++ - $16++ for two pieces TEL: 6730-1704 INFO: goodwoodparkhotel.com

SAKE/WINE EVENTS

Tasting Sake Set At Kanda Wadatsumi

Kanda Wadatsumi is offering a tasting set of three sakes (90ml each) to complement its seasonal dishes. Currently on offer in the set are Gold Junmai Daiginjo ($110++ for 720ml), Blue Ginjo ($90++ for 720ml) and sparkling Junmai Ginjo ($30++ for 300ml).

WHERE: 50 Tras Street MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Mon - Sat (except public holidays), lunch: noon - 3pm, dinner: 6 - 11pm PRICE: Sake: $30++ - $110++ (tasting set: $33++ till May 31); omakase: from $50++ a person (counter set); eight-course menu: $120++ a person TEL: 6221-6264 INFO: E-mail reservation@kanda-wadatsumi.sg

Bodegas Mauro & San Roman At BAM!

Discover the offerings of Spain's hottest wine regions in a dinner hosted by Alicia Merino de Diego from Bodegas Mauro & San Roman. Highlights of the four-course menu with wine pairing include duck dumplings in a foie gras broth, with water chestnut, enoki and red meat radish; and a plump toretama egg atop a bed of acquerello rice, chorizo, rabelais tomatoes and hanaho.

WHERE: 38 Tras Street MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Mon, 8 - 11pm PRICE: $128++ a person TEL: 6226-0500 INFO: E-mail reservation@bamtapassake.com