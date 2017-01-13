PROMOTIONS

Tippling Club's Once Upon A Time In Cuba

The Tippling Club is featuring Jonathan Lee, a Singapore Bacardi Legacy finalist, in its Once Upon A Time In Cuba, a night of Cuban-inspired cocktails, canapes and other food such as Curried Lamb Cigar with yogurt and mint emulsion and chocolate dulce aero. Diners can order Lee's entry for the Bacardi Legacy finals, the Vida Rica, a concoction comprising eight-year-old Bacardi rum, lemon, egg yolk, orange flower water and salted caramel. WHERE: Bin 38 at Tippling Club, 38 Tanjong Pagar Road MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Thu, from 7pm PRICE: $155++ with five pairing cocktails & five plates TEL: 6475-2217 INFO: E-mail enquiries@tipplingclub.com

Visiting Italian Chef At The Lighthouse Restaurant

Visiting chef Felice Sgarra, whose restaurant in Andria, Italy, has retained its Michelin star for two years, has a guest stint at The Lighthouse Restaurant & Rooftop Bar. He will present dishes such as Roasted Scallop, Chestnuts, Cured Lard And Sweet Olives, and Roasted Pig With Cacioballo Cheese Cream And Truffles.

WHERE: Fullerton Hotel, 1 Fullerton Square MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Till Mon; noon to 2.30pm, 6.30 to 10.30pm (weekdays); 6.30 to 10.30pm (weekends) PRICE: Dishes from $28++ TEL: 6877-8911/8912 INFO: www.fullertonhotels.com

Stellar At 1-Altitude Presents Treasures Of Nagasaki

Menu highlights include sashimi of madai with watermelon and heart of palm; uni with liquid mango, pickled sansho pepper and nori; and wagyu beef with dragon potato and foie gras snow. Dessert is sweet corn ice cream with cantaloupe melon granite and brown butter.

WHERE: Level 62 One Raffles Place, 1 Raffles Place MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Mon to Jan 22, noon to 2pm, 6 to 10pm PRICE: $190++ a person TEL: 6438-0410 INFO: E-mail reservations@1-altitude.com

CHINESE NEW YEAR

Sweet And Golden Theme At Morganfield's

Ribs restaurant Morganfield's is serving Honey Rum Sticky Bones ($29.90++ - $45.90++) and Honey Wings ($13.90++) made with pineapples and sticky gold honey rum sauce. Also on the menu for the festive season are the Crispy Pork Ingots ($9.90++) - golden chunks of pork roast served with honey mustard. The Honey Rum Sticky Bones weekday set lunch comes with a soup and drink.

WHERE (MRT): #01-645 Suntec City Tower 4, 3 Temasek Boulevard (Promenade); #02-23 The Star Vista, 1 Vista Exchange Green (Buona Vista); #01-51A VivoCity, 1 Harbourfront Walk (HarbourFront) WHEN: Till March 5, 11am to 11pm (till midnight on Fridays, Saturdays & eves of public holidays) PRICE: $9.90++ to $45.90++ TEL: 6736-1136 (Suntec City); 6694-3635 (The Star Vista); 6225-0501 (VivoCity) INFO: morganfields.com.sg

CNY Feast With An Italian Twist At Aura

The Chinese New Year lunch and dinner menus at Aura are similar - porcini mushroom tortelli with pumpkin and candied ginger, whole steamed Italian seabass with asparagus and sea urchin sauce, and mandarin orange bavarois with pineapple and cinnamon compote. Lunch also has either Hokkaido scallop carpaccio with salmon caviar, yuzu and black sesame or live Australian abalone with corn and romanesco broccoli (add $12++), while dinner has both dishes.

WHERE: #05-03 National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: Till Feb 11, noon to 2.30pm, 6.30 to 10.30pm PRICE: Four-course lunch: $58++, five-course dinner: $88++ TEL: 6866-1977 INFO: E-mail book@aura.sg

Lobster Treasures Pen Cai At Jack's Place And Eatzi Gourmet

The Lobster Treasures Pen Cai ($288.80, for 10 people) from Jack's Place and Eatzi Gourmet comprises Boston lobster, US scallops, baby abalones, tiger prawns, sea cucumbers and fish maw accompanied by braised sauces. Other festive goodies include Baby Abalone Yu Sheng ($52.80) and Smoked Salmon Yu Sheng ($33.80), both topped with Eatzi Gourmet's signature handcrafted golden egg fish skin; Vanilla Bountiful Lapis ($42.80 for 1kg), Rainbow Prosperity Lapis ($44.80 for 1kg), Surabaya Fortune Lapis ($21.80, 500g) and snacks ($10.80 to $11.80).

WHERE: Jack's Place outlets WHEN: Till Feb 12 (except Jan 28 to 29) PRICE: $10.80 to $288.80 TEL: 6858-0111 (catering hotline) INFO: Order from eatzi.com.sg/cny2017. Go to jacksplace.com.sg

Good Luck, Sure Win Xi Yan CNY Menus

Xi Yan's menus for Chinese New Year come with names such as Good Luck ($68++ a person), Sure Win ($88++ a person), Happiness ($108++ a person) and Prosperity ($188++ a person). The dishes range from three treasures signature prosperity yusheng to rose smoked chicken, fresh peppercorn lobster, tropical grilled pork cheek with pineapple, and blanched red grouper with crispy rice and silken tofu in pepper seafood soup. Add-ons for yusheng - lobster sashimi ($30++ a person, minimum five) and whole abalone ($20++, minimum two) - are also available.

WHERE: 38A Craig Road MRT: Outram Park/Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Mon to Feb 17 (except Jan 29 to 30) PRICE: $68++ to $188++ a person TEL: 6220-3546 INFO: E-mail info@xiyan.com.sg

Customise Your Own Reunion Menu At Jia Wei

Besides set menus for reunion gatherings, diners at Grand Mercure Roxy's Jia Wei Chinese Restaurant can select from an a la carte menu with more than 20 dishes. For takeaways, head chef Victor Lee's signature Baked Pork Trotter In Golden Ingot ($268+), comprising pork trotter, eight-head abalone, conpoy and sea moss enclosed in a golden ingot-shaped salted crust, stands out.

WHERE: Level 2 Grand Mercure Roxy, 50 East Coast Road MRT: Dakota WHEN: Till Feb 12 PRICE: Takeaways: yusheng: $58+ to $168+, pencai: $288+ to $398+, Baked Trotter In Golden Ingot: $268+; reunion menus: $298++ (for four) to $1,688++ (for 10) TEL: 6344-8000 INFO: E-mail H3610-FO1@accor.com

Signature Dishes In VLV Festive Menus

For its Chinese New Year menus, VLV has included a number of its signature dishes, such as Kagoshima Kurobuta Char Siew and Black Truffle Roasted Duck, which complement special dishes created for the season, including Vermicelli With Hokkaido Scallop And Egg White and Coral Trout Prepared Two Ways. For vegetarian guests, the menu features items such as Chrysanthemum Tofu Soup With Matsutake And Bamboo Fungus and Fried Millet With Pine Nut And Olive. Yusheng creations are also available a la carte for dine-in or takeaway.

WHERE: #01-02 Clarke Quay, 3A River Valley Road MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN: Mon to Feb 11 PRICE: Set menus: $98++ to $268++ a person; vegetarian set menu: $88++ TEL: 6661-0197 INFO: E-mail reservation@vlv.life

VALENTINE'S DAY

Proposal Package, Personalised Moet Rose At 1919 Waterboat House

If you are planning a surprise proposal on Valentine's Day, 1919 Waterboat House has the Proposal Package, which includes a special table set-up with roses, romantic candles, photography for five personalised shots, sparklers and a personal butler for dinner. The menu reads as a love declaration as each dish is named after terms of endearment in French, such as mon tresor (my treasure), nul autre (none other) and l'amour de ma vie (love of my life).

WHERE: #03-01 The Waterboat House, 3 Fullerton Road MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Feb 11, 13 & 14, noon to 2.30pm, 6 to 10.30pm PRICE: $85++ a person (add $65++ for wine pairing; welcome cocktails from $16++; Moet Rose: $98++ a bottle); proposal package: $355++ (couple) TEL: 6538-9038 INFO: E-mail hello@1919.com.sg

Sweet Pairings At Faber Peak

Inspired by the theme Sweet Pairings, Faber Peak Singapore has planned an evening for couples starting with pre-dinner activities such as making strawberry mojitos. Lovebirds can create memories at a photo booth accessorised with romance-themed props, then dine at venues such as Dining on Cloud 9, Spuds & Aprons and Faber Bistro.

WHERE: 109 Mount Faber Road MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Feb 14 PRICE: $200++ to $328++ a couple TEL: 6377-9688 INFO: E-mail guestrelations@mountfaber.com.sg

WINE EVENTS

Cuisine Of Chef Mario Caramella With Wines Of Marco Bacci

Executive chef Mario Caramella will be serving his signature creations such as roasted boneless quail wrapped in pancetta, foie gras, sage and raisin filling. Featured Tuscan wines from the wineries of Marco Bacci are Invetro IGT Toscana, Chianti Classico Berardo Riserva DOCG, Corbaia IGT Toscana, Brunello di Montalcino Riserva DOCG and Ser Ciccio Passito.

WHERE: inItaly Bar Ristorante, 38 Craig Road MRT: Outram Park/Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Thu, 7pm PRICE: $108++ a person, $86.40++ for HSBC cardholders TEL: 6319-4038 INFO: gustoitaliano.com.sg