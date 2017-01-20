PROMOTIONS

Bochinche Weekend Brunch With Bolder Argentinean Flavours

Break into a duet of poached eggs and lather up a stew of mushrooms and potato ragout ($22++) or have it over a bed of braised ossobuco on toast, coated with a creamy chives hollandaise ($25++). For a meatier meal, feast on grilled chorizo, capers and burnt tomato salad ($23++). Fans of Bochinche's beef offerings can try the classic beef and bone marrow burger ($29++), with grilled tomatoes, onions, pickles, chimichurri and a sunny-side-up.

WHERE: 01-02, 115 Amoy Street MRT: Telok Ayer WHEN: 11am to 3pm (Sat to Sun) PRICE: $6++ to $8++ for empanadas & $29++ to $79++ for wood & charcoal grill items TEL: 6235-4990 INFO: E-mail enquiries@bochinche.com.sg

Continue At Morton's

Morton's of Chicago is bringing back its original State Street Manhattan Cocktail, which pays homage to the first Morton's (1978) in Chicago. It is also offering the Napa Valley Caymus 2013 Cabernet Sauvignon, which can be paired with any of the restaurant's steaks, at $180++ a bottle (usual price $310++).

WHERE: Level 4 Mandarin Oriental Hotel Singapore, 5 Raffles Avenue MRT: Promenade WHEN/PRICE: Manhattan Cocktail (ongoing): $38++; Cabernet Sauvignon (till Feb 28): $180++ a bottle TEL: 6339-3740 INFO: www.mortons.com

CHINESE NEW YEAR

Hotel Re! @ Pearl's Hill Takeaway Reunion Dinners

Highlights of Hotel Re! @ Pearl's Hill's takeaways for reunion dinners are seafood pencai and Japanese yusheng. Other dishes available are the hotel's signature roasted chicken, crispy whole seabass in honey teriyaki sauce and cempedak sago mango nata de coco.

WHERE: 175A Chin Swee Road MRT: Chinatown/Outram Park WHEN: Till Feb 11 (order three days in advance); takeaway collection times: 11am to 6pm PRICE: Pencai (for up to eight people): $238 nett; Japanese yusheng (for 10): $60 nett; a la carte items: $30 to $35 nett TEL: Call 6827-8282 or text 9111-7137 INFO: E-mail events@hotelre.com.sg

Catering Packages From Rasel

Rasel Catering Singapore has packages for groups of at least 30. The menus list items such as Yu Sheng Supreme topped with smoked salmon and peach, honey-glazed mock char siew and Fortune Rooster in citrus dressing.

WHERE: 253 Pandan Loop MRT: Clementi WHEN: Till Feb 11 (closed Jan 27 to Feb 1) PRICE: $16.88+ a person (at least 100 people), $20.88+ (at least 50), $25.88+ to $68.88+ (at least 30); $60+ transport charge for Feb 2 to 11 deliveries TEL: 6777-7183 INFO: E-mail sales@rasel.com.sg

Complimentary Festive Oranges From Purple Sage

Purple Sage Group is giving oranges with its catering packages. Its Chinese New Year menus have dishes such as Purple Sage cold combo, pumpkin crabmeat soup, coconut prawn with sweet chilli sauce and braised fatt choy and pacific clam with superior stock.

WHERE: 157 Pandan Loop MRT: Clementi WHEN: Till Feb 11 PRICE: CNY menus (at least 30 people): $28.88+ to $38.88+ a person; CNY Cocktail Buffet (at least 50): $32.88+ TEL: 6396-6990 INFO: sales@purplesage.com.sg

Festive Buffet At Food Capital

The Festive Buffet at Grand Copthorne Waterfront's Food Capital has Chinese New Year creations as well as international fare. Items include seafood trio salad with yusheng pickles, braised sea cucumber with broccoli and Chinese mushroom, seafood on ice, roasted ribeye and koi fish konnyaku jelly nian gao.

WHERE: 392 Havelock Road MRT: Outram Park WHEN/PRICE: Festive Buffet Lunch (till Feb 12): $56++ an adult, $28++ a child; Buffet Dinner (till Feb 12, except Jan 27): $76++ an adult, $38++ a child; Prosperity Buffet Dinner (Jan 27): $98++ an adult ($138++ with free-flow house wine), $49++ a child; Reunion Feast (Jan 27, 7pm): from $888++ TEL: 6233-1100 INFO: E-mail dining.gcw@ millenniumhotels.com

1920s Oriental Glamour At 1-Altitude

1-Altitude and Hennessy present the nostalgia of Old Shanghai to usher in the Year of the Rooster. Served at the Rooftop and Altimate are the specially concocted cocktail, Shanghai Mix, and the Lo Hei shooter platter.

WHERE: Levels 61/63, One Raffles Place MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Till Jan 31, 6pm PRICE: Shanghai Mix cocktail: $18++; Lo Hei shooter platter: $28++; bottle of Hennessy & four Lo Hei shots: $218++ TEL: 6438-0410 INFO: E-mail info@1-altitude.com

All-day Dining At Ce La Vi

Ce La Vi's eight-course Chinese New Year menu combines Asian ingredients with inspiration from flavours of traditional Chinese reunion dinner dishes. Besides yusheng, the meal includes dishes such as pan-fried king prawn in X.O. sauce and crispy fried pork spare ribs with sweet and spicy glaze.

WHERE: Tower 3 Marina Bay Sands SkyPark, 1 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Mon to Feb 5 (all day) PRICE: $168++ a person TEL: 6508-2188 INFO: E-mail reservation-sg@celavi.com

Curry Times' Fortune Treasure Hotpot

Old Chang Kee's Curry Times has launched its Fortune Treasure Curry Seafood Hotpot Set Meal at selected outlets. The "12 treasures" in the hotpot include fish balls, king oyster mushrooms, prawns, black moss and black fungus, and chicken meat balls - symbolising reunion, wealth and prosperity.

WHERE (MRT): 02-33 Novena Square, 238 Thomson Road (Novena); 02-08 Westgate, 3 Gateway Drive (Jurong East); B2-51 Airport Terminal 3, 65 Airport Boulevard (Changi Aiport); 01-70 One KM, 11 Tanjong Katong Road (Paya Lebar) WHEN: Till Feb 11 PRICE: $42.80++ to $118++ TEL: 6354-3206 (Novena); 6369-9609 (Westgate); 6447-8068 (T3); 6702-2738 (One KM) INFO: www.currytimes.com.sg

Crystal Jade's Health Yu Sheng With Herbal Ingredients

Crystal Jade Prestige's Prosperous Health Yu Sheng features ingredients such as yam, cordyceps flowers and sweet lily bulb petals, organic salad vegetables and marinated jellyfish, tossed in a Japanese sesame-based dressing with Chinese vinegar.

WHERE: 02-01 (Ground Plaza) Marina Bay Financial Centre, 8A Marina Boulevard MRT: Downtown WHEN: Till Feb 12 (order one day in advance) PRICE: $78++ to $118++ TEL: 6509-9493 INFO: www.crystaljade.com

Kurobuta Bak Kwa From Fragrance

Fragrance Bak Kwa's Kurobuta version uses 100 per cent United States Berkshire Hog, marinated in its special recipe including 18 herbs. Its sliced and Gold Coin Bak Kwa are made by marinating the pork with Chinese herbs such as ginseng and wolfberries, while the chicken version is made from meat imported from South America.

WHERE: 04-10 Oxley Bizhub, 61 Ubi Road (for self-collection) MRT: MacPherson WHEN: Last order: Jan 23; last delivery: Jan 26 PRICE: (500g) Kurobuta bak kwa: $39; sliced/gold coin/chicken bak kwa: $26; chilli bak kwa: $27; 20 per cent corporate discount for minimum order of $600 TEL: 6225-7335 INFO: www.cny.com.sg (online orders)

VALENTINE'S DAY

Aphrodite's Kiss Cocktail At Hotel Fort Canning

Hotel Fort Canning's four-course dinner includes Norwegian salmon Aburi with confit of live prawn and grass-fed tenderloin with slipper lobster. The hotel has also come up with the Aphrodite's Kiss cocktail ($18++), a concoction of honey, grenadine, tequila, Campari and fresh lemon juice.

WHERE: 11 Canning Walk MRT: Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: Feb 11 & 14: 6.30pm to 10pm PRICE: $168++ (for two); 15 per cent discount for certain card holders TEL: 6799-8809 (The Salon) INFO: E-mail fnb@hfcsingapore.com

Beachfront Dinner At Sand Bar, Sentosa

Have a romantic beachfront dinner at Sand Bar, Sentosa. Its Valentine's Day Platter for two is a spread which includes flat-iron steak, T-bone lamb chops and slow-roasted quarter chicken.

WHERE: Sand Bar, 52 Siloso Beach Walk MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Feb 10 to 14 PRICE: $52 nett (for two) TEL: 6631-8938 INFO: E-mail reservations@cside.sg

TLC Set Dinner At Nassim Hill

Dishes in the three-course TLC Valentine's Day Set Dinner include recently launched items such as pork chop with caramelised carrots and pappardelle with meat ragu.

WHERE: 01-03 Tanglin Post Office, 56 Tanglin Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Feb 1 to 28; 4pm to 11pm PRICE: For DBS/POSB card holders: $88+ for two, includes two glasses of house-pour wine TEL: 6835-1128 INFO: nassimhill.com.sg

