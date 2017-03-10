PROMOTIONS

Tea For Two At Crowne Plaza Changi Airport

The new Afternoon Tea set menu features sweet canapes with a selection of gourmet tea. Highlights include crepe suzette with mixed berries and brie cheese, Valrhona white chocolate mousse filled with wild berries coulis, and steamed chilli crabmeat bun.

WHERE: Lobby Lounge, Crowne Plaza Changi Airport, 75 Airport Boulevard MRT: Changi Airport WHEN: 2pm to 5pm daily PRICE: $48++ for two people TEL: 6823-5367 INFO: E-mail lobbylounge.cpca@ihg.com

Tastes Of Thailand At Melt Cafe

Mandarin Oriental Singapore's Melt Cafe's buffet offers dishes such as Chiang Mai-style lemongrass-roasted duck, roasted pork neck, tom yam talay, tom kha gai, fried prawn cake, green papaya salad, Thai curries and beef noodle soup. Desserts include mango sticky rice and red ruby - water chestnut in coconut milk.

WHERE: Level 4 Mandarin Oriental Singapore, 5 Raffles Avenue MRT: Promenade WHEN: Till March 19, 6.30pm to 9.30pm PRICE: $75++ (Sun to Thu); $85++ (Fri to Sat); add $20++ for free-flow wine, beer & soft drinks TEL: 6885-3500 INFO: E-mail mosin-dining@mohg.com

Goodwood Park's Durian Fiesta

Goodwood Park Hotel's annual Durian Fiesta is back with new items such as D24 Starry Starry Night Ice Cream Cake ($33+ to $58+; $13+ a slice), D24 Sunflower Seed/Cashew Nut Crumble Tartlet ($11.80+ to $30+ for two to six pieces), D24 Matcha Cake ($60+; $12 a slice) and D24 Salted Caramel Cuppa ($12+ a cup). Signature items include the D24 Mousse Cake ($65+ to $185+; $11 a slice) and D24 Puff ($9+ to $62+ for two to 20 pieces).

WHERE: The Deli, Goodwood Park Hotel, 22 Scotts Road MRT: Orchard/ Newton WHEN: 9am to 9pm daily; last order: July 26 at noon PRICE: $9+ to $185+ TEL: 6730-1786 INFO: E-mail festive@goodwoodparkhotel.com

Afternoon Tea & Ice Wine In The Flower Dome

Sip on ice-cold ice wine from the Andes Collection, which is paired with an afternoon tea set, in a climate- controlled Mediterranean garden at Pollen. Pollen guests have complimentary access to the Flower Dome and personalised buggy service to and from the restaurant.

WHERE: Flower Dome, 01-09 Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive MRT: Bayfront WHEN: March 17, 3pm PRICE: $45++ a person (includes two glasses of ice wine) TEL: 6604-9988 INFO: E-mail info@pollen.com.sg

Terratoria OLA With Chefs Daniel Chavez And Seita Nakahara

Chefs Daniel Chavez of Spanish restaurant OLA Cocina Del Mar and Seita Nakahara of Japanese-Italian restaurant Terra team up for this event in a tribute to the rustic Italian trattoria. The menu features dishes such as pesce a scapece (pickled fish), agnolotti dal plin, frito misto, grilled sardines, carpaccio and seafood soup. The brunch includes Italian wines from Sarment Wines and Angra Wine & Spirit.

WHERE: 01-06 MBFC Tower 3, 12 Marina Boulevard MRT: Downtown WHEN: Sun, noon to 4pm PRICE: $150++ a person TEL: 6604-7050 INFO: E-mail ola@olarestaurant.sg

Debut Menu Revamp From Brotzeit's New Executive Chef

Brotzeit's newly appointed group executive chef Wolfgang Ranner has introduced his first menu revamp, with dishes such as the Wunderplatte ($128++), featuring a 1.5kg rotisserie chicken with crispy skin, pork knuckle and Bavarian honey ribs, among others.

WHERE (MRT): 01-149/151 VivoCity, 1 Harbourfront Walk (HarbourFront); 01-17 Raffles City, 252 North Bridge Road (City Hall); & 01-27 313@Somerset, 313 Orchard Road (Somerset) WHEN: 11am/noon to midnight/2am daily PRICE: Selected dishes: $19++ to $128++ TEL: 6272-8815 (VivoCity); 6883-1534 (Raffles City); 6834-4038 (Somerset) INFO: E-mail info@brotzeit.co

Dim Sum Lunch Promotion At Jia Wei Chinese Restaurant

Jia Wei Chinese Restaurant has introduced an a la carte dim sum lunch feast with more than 30 items. Besides staple items such as xiao long bao and crab roe siew mai, there are new ones such as spicy sour wonton, beancurd rolls with oyster sauce and yam paste spring roll.

WHERE: Level 2 Hotel Grand Mercure Roxy, 50 East Coast Road MRT: Dakota WHEN: Till April 30 PRICE: Steamed items: $4.80++ to $10++; roasted items: $12++ to $16++; rice/noodles: $5++ to $10++; vegetables: $16++ to $18++ TEL: 6340-5678 INFO: grandmercureroxy.com.sg

Free Kids' Meal At Jamie's Italian For School Holidays

For a month starting from Monday, children get a free kids' meal (price: $9.50) at Jamie's Italian with every adult main course ordered on weekdays. Choices are Jamie's Proper Picnic Box (a lunch box with items such as a hearty chicken wrap, rainbow vegetable crisps and a piece of seasonal fruit) or the Secret Seven Cheesy Pasta Bake.

WHERE (MRT): 01-165/167 VivoCity, 1 Harbourfront Walk (HarbourFront); & 01-01/04 Forum, 583 Orchard Road (Orchard) WHEN: Mon to April 14 (Mon to Fri) TEL: 6733-5500 (VivoCity); 6655-7676 (Forum) INFO: www.jamiesitalian.sg

Big Plates Lunch At The Carvery

The Carvery at Park Hotel Alexandra is launching an express Big Plates Lunch option for busy executives. Each plate includes one serving of protein, a grain, two vegetable side dishes and a soup of the day. Proteins include the same premium roasts from the carving station (Australian grain-fed beef, signature spit-roasted chicken, boneless leg of lamb), fish or stew of the day. The grain and vegetable options include bulgur wheat, quinoa, apple slaw, honeyed beets and carrots. The regular lunch buffet is also available.

WHERE: Park Hotel Alexandra, 323 Alexandra Road MRT: Redhill/ Queenstown WHEN: From Wed: noon to 2.30pm (Mon to Fri, except public holidays) PRICE: $19.80++ a plate; lunch buffet: $38++ a person TEL: 6828-8880 INFO: www.park hotelgroup.com/alexandra

Ocean Gems At Pan Pacific's Edge

Pan Pacific Singapore's refreshed Hooked@Edge Dinner Buffet starts with the knife-shaved marinated seafood raw bar, where you will find items such as Boston lobster, Alaskan king crab and oysters. Other highlights include Japanese cuisine, classic local favourites and the Dessert Food Theatre.

WHERE: Level 3 Pan Pacific Singapore, 7 Raffles Boulevard MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Wed & Thu; 6.30pm to 10.30pm PRICE: $88++ an adult, inclusive of free-flow local beverages, coffee & tea (add $10++ for free-flow wine); $44++ a child, inclusive of unlimited local beverages TEL: 6826-8240 INFO: E-mail celebrate.sin@ panpacific.com

New Rendang Chicken Nasi Lemak At Curry Times

Curry Times has launched its nasi lemak with rendang chicken, which comes with ikan bilis, peanuts, fish cake, achar, egg, coconut rice and sambal chilli.

WHERE (MRT): 02-08 Westgate, 3 Gateway Drive (Jurong East); B2-51 Changi Airport T3, Airport Boulevard (Changi Airport); 02-33/34 Velocity, 238 Thomson Road (Novena); & 01-70/71/72 One KM, 11 Tanjong Katong Road (Paya Lebar) WHEN: Till March 31 PRICE: $11.90++ with lime juice TEL: 6369-9609 (Westgate); 6447-8068 (T3); 6354-3206 (Novena); 6702-2738 (One KM) INFO: www.currytimes. com.sg

ST PATRICK'S DAY

Guinness Events At Holland V, Circular Road

Guinness takes over the Holland Village bar street tonight with food, prizes and live music. Fringe activities include the Guinness bar slide and a photo booth. At Circular Road and Boat Quay, the St Patrick's Street Festival - Guinness is the official beer for the event - will kick off on March 17 and conclude with the St Patrick's Day Parade on March 19.

WHERE (MRT): Holland Village (Holland Village), Circular Road (Raffles Place/Clarke Quay) WHEN: Today: 7.30pm to 10.30pm (Holland Village), March 17 to 19 (Circular Road)

WINE EVENTS

Howard Park Wine Dinner At Sear's

American steakhouse Sear's Howard Park Wine five-course dinner features speaker Michael Whyte and wines from the Western Australian winery owned by the Burch family. Dishes include salad of duck breast, slow braised Dorper lamb shoulder and 45-day dry aged bone-in ribeye served with signature sharing sides. Featured wines include Howard Park's Miamup Sauvignon Blanc Semillon 2016, Flint Rock Chardonnay 2015, Flint Rock Shiraz 2013 and Miamup Cabernet Sauvignon 2014.

WHERE: Level 45 Singapore Land Tower, 50 Raffles Place MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Today, 7pm PRICE: $148++ a person TEL: 6221-9555 INFO: E-mail hello@50rp.com.sg

