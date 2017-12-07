Food Bites

SUSTAINABLE CHRISTMAS

On Saturday, the Mercure Singapore on Stevens will host its first Sustainable Christmas Market, featuring 23 vendors selling items you will need for your holiday feasts, such as fruits and herbs from Himalayan Premium Foods, virgin coconut oil from Koqo Asia and organic vegetables from Frank Food Company. The event runs from 9.30am to 4.30pm.

SPECIAL MENU

Michelin-starred restaurant Crystal Jade Golden Palace (Paragon Shopping Centre, Tel: 6734-6866) is offering a four-course Chef's Inspiration menu till Dec 30 with dishes such as Stewed Wintermelon with Spinach in Rich Chicken Broth, and Wild Mushroom Sauce on Spanish Iberico Pork Chop.

It is priced at $118 a person, with a minimum of two to dine.

FESTIVE MENU

Rekindle the toasty spirit of Christmas with a generous spread of Christmas delights with friends.

Celebrate the joyous flavours of sweet berries and nutty surprises in Cafe&Meal Muji's new festive desserts, drinks and deli dishes such as Grilled Pork Collar with Cranberry Sauce and Quinoa ($4.80), and Citrus Yuzu Log Cake ($8.90). Available till Dec 31.

SEASONAL TEA

Seasonal favourite Merry Mount returns to the Pin Tea roster this Christmas. This chrysanthemum tea from the Kunlun Mountains in Tibet is priced at $18, and is available from Qoo10, Keepers (at the National Design Centre), Isetan Scotts and Naiise pop-up stores.