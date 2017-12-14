Food bites

SILENT NIGHT, HORLY NIGHT

The Jolly Horly ($38.90) from Cat & the Fiddle (www.catandthefiddle.com) is a Christmas cake that most of us will enjoy. It is made of the malt drink Horlicks that is mixed into a cream cheese and sweetened with condensed milk atop a biscuit base. Last day of order is Dec 31.

PHOTOS: CAT & THE FIDDLE

MATCHA FOR CHRISTMAS

Ah Mah Homemade Cake is offering the Matcha Cake ($11) for Christmas, available till Dec 31 at all its outlets. If matcha is not your thing, the other flavours available are Original, Cheese and Rocky Chocolate.

PHOTOS: AH MAH HOMEMADE CAKE

CAT CAFE CLOSES

The felines at The Company Of Cats (6B, Mosque Street, Tel: 6220-3835) will be retiring soon as the popular cat cafe is ceasing operations after Dec 30. If you are heading over to say goodbye, food and desserts are going at 10 per cent off.

PHOTOS: THE COMPANY OF CATS

PINK COCONUT

The coconut water trend may not be quite over yet. Cocoloco ($25.20 for six bottles) is tasty and, if you are lucky, you will get a bottle of pretty pink coconut water. This is not artificial colouring, it is due to a naturally occurring reaction of the enzymes and antioxidants in the juice. Buy it online at cocoloco.sg or from retailers such as RedMart and Cold Storage.