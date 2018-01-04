Food bites

Makan

Yeoh Wee Teck
Columnist
Jan 04, 2018

SAYBONS' READY MEALS

Saybons is offering single-serve ready meals, which include a pasta, risottos, stews and of course, its signature soups. You can keep them for up to 14 days in the chiller, which means you can buy a fortnight's worth of meals at a go. Also check out Saybons' 10th anniversary specials at these three outlets - Plaza Singapura, OUE Downtown Gallery and Junction 8.

NEW FROM WAIKIKI

Eggs n' Things from Waikiki is now at Plaza Singapura (Tel: 6835-9988), its first outlet outside of Hawaii and Japan. Signature items include Eggs Benedict with Spinach & Bacon ($19.90), Beef Steak & Eggs ($25.90) and Waffles with Banana ($19.90).

LOOKS LIKE WATER

One of Instagram's most featured drinks is now available at 7-Eleven. The Suntory Tennensui Premium Morning Milk Tea ($2.60) looks like water but tastes like milk tea, thanks to assam tea leaf extract and milk-based ingredients.

STAR WARS CAKE

The Star Wars craze is on, so why not order a Swensen's Star Wars ice cream cake ($52 a kg)? It features fan favourite characters such as Porg, Kylo Ren, Chewbacca and BB-8. There are nearly 50 illustrations to choose from. To order, call 6788-8128.

