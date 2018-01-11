Food bites

FOOD MASTERS 2017 WINNERS

Out of 104 eateries, 12 have been recognised as winners of Singapore Food Masters 2017. The eateries were first shortlisted via public vote, then a panel of judges picked three from each zone (north, central, east and west). Winners include Yan Ji Seafood Soup (above, Old Airport Road Food Centre), Hanwoori Korean Restaurant (Serangoon Garden Way), Deja Brew (Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre) and Shao (Jurong Gateway Road). For the full list, visit www.imsph.sg/sgfoodmasters.

BOBII FRUTII DEBUTS

Bobii Frutii from Taiwan (The Clementi Mall) is the latest Instagram sensation with its dramatically named drinks of fanciful colours, such as Don't Want To Grow Up ($6.90, with baby pink strawberry and yellow mango juice layers) and Love In A Summer Rain ($5.90 with Yakult, honey, cheese and butterfly pea). Don't worry, non-dramatic drinks are available too.

PULLED CHICKEN BURGER

McDonald's latest offering is the limited-edition BBQ Pulled Chicken burger (from $6.45 a la carte, and from $8.45 for an Extra Value Meal). The pulled chicken meat is smothered in a barbeque sauce and finished with a coat of shredded purple cabbage and carrot.

DUMPLING CLASS

Learn to make dumplings in time for Chinese New Year. Cooking school My Turn To Host is offering a hands-on class at $208.88 on Feb 3 and 4 for you to learn to make the dumplings from scratch. The lesson ends with a tasting session. Book your class at www.myturntohost.com, and use the code "earlybird10" to get a 10 per cent discount before Sunday.