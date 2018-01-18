Food bites

NEW OLD SENG CHOONG

Old Seng Choong has opened its first shop at Clarke Quay Central, #01-48. It previously existed only as an online shop. And, just in time for Chinese New Year, Old Seng Choong has come up with two new pineapple tart flavours: hae bee (dried shrimps, $26.80) and orange peel ($28.80). Be sure to get the yam cake ($24.80) too - it is one of the best available. All Chinese New Year goods are available from today.

CASTELLA CAKE

The castella cake trend may be tapering off, but perhaps Taiwan's Grand Castella Cake at Nex could change that. Cakes offered include the Original ($9.90), Cheese ($11.90), Pandan ($10.90) and Chocolate ($12.90).

DUCK KWAY CHUP

New at Morsels (25, Dempsey Road, Tel: 6266-3822) is Duck Kway Chup ($26).

It features duck braised in herbs with marinated duck liver and gizzards in a herbal duck soup. It also comes with tau kwa marinated in shiro miso and aka miso and braised tea egg.

HUAT PIZZA

Pizza Hut is celebrating Chinese New Year with the Pizza Huat Blossom (from $26.80). The blossom-shaped pizza is speckled with bread crumbs, topped with chicken ham, turkey bacon, orange slices, mushrooms, capsicums and cream cheese and garnished with golden flakes.