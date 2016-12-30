FOOD (Dec 30)
Brasserie Les Saveurs Afternoon Tea
Enjoy canapes, light savouries and desserts by celebrity French master patissier Eric Lanlard, who has won the British Baking Awards' Continental Patissier of the Year prize twice. He has even crafted sweet creations for British royalty.
WHERE: Lobby Level, The St. Regis Singapore, 29 Tanglin Road
MRT: Orchard
WHEN: Tue - Jan 8, 3pm - 5pm (Sun: 4pm - 6pm)
PRICE: $58++ a person (Tue - Fri); $68++ (Sat & Sun)
TEL: 6506-6860
INFO: E-mail bls@stregis.com
Lee Kum Kee Winning Tastes At Imperial Court And Tim Palace
The winning dishes, created using Lee Kum Kee sauces at the International Young Chef Chinese Culinary Challenge 2016, will be available at Imperial Court and Tim Palace until tomorrow.
They include the Lee-Kee Classic Beef Tenderloin (by chef Aaron Tan), which won the Gold and Distinction awards.
WHERE: Imperial Court, The Grassroots Club, 190 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8; & Tim Palace, Safra Toa Payoh, 293 Lorong 6 Toa Payoh
MRT: Yio Chu Kang/Toa Payoh
WHEN: Till tomorrow; lunch: 11.30am - 2.30pm; dinner: 6pm - 10.30pm
PRICE: Call to inquire
TEL: 6553-2777 (Imperial Court), 6253-5515 (Tim Palace)
INFO: E-mail imperial@gimtim.com.sg or timpalace@gimtim.com.sg
Sunday Pasta Night, 1-for-1 Set Dinner At Antoinette
Pick from five pasta options such as carbonara with smoky guanciale sausage or pappardelle with housemade sausage ragout.
The Kids Platter ($8++) comprises a petit serving of pasta, ham, cheese and chips, and macaron, cookies and orange juice. For the rest of the week, the three-course one-for-one set dinner is a choice of starters (ratatouille with crispy fried egg and country bread, smoked salmon, salad) and mains (chicken roulade; pilaf rice gratin with roasted chicken; spaghetti with truffle, salted kombu and ebi sakura) and cake.
WHERE: 30 Penhas Road; & 02-33/34 Mandarin Gallery, 333A Orchard Road
MRT: Lavender/Orchard
WHEN/PRICE: Mon - Sat (one-for-one set dinner): $48++ a person; Sunday Pasta Night: $20++
TEL: 6293-3121 (Penhas Road), 6836-9527 (Mandarin Gallery)
INFO: E-mail sweets@sugardaddy.com.sg
House Of Roasted Duck Launches New Menu
House of Roasted Duck has a new menu curated by executive chef Lau Wai Keung.
Besides Peking Duck ($52++, whole), other dishes include The Four Heavenly Kings Platter ($46++), comprising crispy roast duck, soya sauce chicken, barbecued pork and crispy roasted pork; roasted pork belly roll with taro ($8++); barbecued pork belly ($16++); and rice with barbecued pork and fried egg ($7++).
WHERE: Bugis Village, 233 Victoria Street; & 01-08 Sultan Plaza, 100 Jalan Sultan
MRT: Bugis/ Lavender
WHEN: 11am - 11pm daily
PRICE: Selected dishes: $7++ to $52++
TEL: 6339-6817 (Bugis), 6297-5490 (Sultan Plaza)
INFO: gaojifood.com
COUNTDOWN TO 2017
Chef's Table's No-menu Style
Chef's Table By Chef Stephan Zoisl has a no-menu concept. Diners make their selection from a list of 28 ingredients and he and his creative partner, chef Lorenz Raich, will create the dishes based on diners' preferences. Produce that will be showcased include King Ora Salmon, Alaskan King Crab and Maitake Hen of the Woods.
WHERE: 61 Tras Street
MRT: Tanjong Pagar
WHEN: Tomorrow PRICE: $150+ (five course) - $188+ (seven course)
TEL: 6224-4188
INFO: E-mail chefstable@2015L.com
Fireworks Over City Skyline At Braci
Dine and wine at Braci while waiting for the fireworks over the city skyline. Dinner, in two seatings, is over four or six courses, with dishes such as tuna millefeuille, tagliolini with sea urchin and caviar and mains choices of Miyazaki wagyu sirloin or turbot fish.
WHERE: Levels 5 & 6, 52 Boat Quay
MRT: Clarke Quay/Raffles Place
WHEN/PRICE: Tomorrow; dinner (restaurant): 6pm - 8pm (four-course menu): $150++ a person; from 8.30pm (six-course menu): $250++; countdown drinks (rooftop bar) from 8.30pm: minimum F&B bill of $200++ each indoor table (two a table); minimum F&B bill of $400++ each outdoor table (three - four people)
TEL: 6866-1933
INFO: E-mail book@braci.sg
Morton's Three-course Menu For New Year's Eve
The special three-course menu is inspired by the steakhouse's favourites. A selection of complimentary amuse bouche kicks off the meal before diners choose from five of Morton's most iconic starters, such as lobster bisque, jumbo shrimp cocktail and jumbo lump crab cake. For the second course, choices are Morton's 8oz Centre Cut Filet Mignon or 16oz Centre Cut Prime Rib Eye. Seafood options include Chilean Sea Bass a la Nage or Chicken Christopher.
WHERE: Level 4 The Mandarin Oriental Hotel Singapore, 5 Raffles Avenue
MRT: Promenade
WHEN: Tomorrow, 5.30 - 11pm PRICE: $188++ a person
TEL: 6339-3740
INFO: www.mortons.com
Dinner Buffet Special At La Brasserie
La Brasserie at The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore is presenting a New Year's Day dinner buffet special of classic French cuisine. Items include seafood salad, red wine beef ribs, truffle butter mashed potatoes and crustacean bisque soup with garlic croutons. Complete your meal with Christmas cookies, mini tarts and eclairs.
WHERE: 80 Collyer Quay
MRT: Raffles Place
WHEN: Sun, 6.30 - 10.30pm
PRICE: $68++ a person
TEL: 6597-5288
INFO: E-mail info@fullertonbayhotel.com
Mega Buffet And Brunch At Rasa Sentosa
Shangri-La's Rasa Sentosa Resort & Spa's New Year's Eve mega buffet at Dine On 3 is a spread of more than 100 international specialities, including signature highlights such as black pepper crab, traditional roast turkey, pan-seared foie gras, whole roast lamb in Moroccan spices and suckling pig.
New Year brunch at Barnacles by the Sea is a selection of seafood, barbecued meats, roasts and desserts.
WHERE: 101 Siloso Road, Sentosa
MRT: HarbourFront
WHEN/PRICE: Tomorrow, 6 - 10pm (mega buffet at Dine On 3): $138++ a person; Sun, noon - 3pm (New Year brunch at Barnacles by the Sea): $88++; child up to age five dines free with one paying adult; those aged six - 11 get 50 per cent off
TEL: 6371-1966
INFO: E-mail fbreservation.sen@shangri-la.com
CHINESE NEW YEAR CNY
At Parkroyal On Beach Road Goes International
Chinese New Year celebration at Parkroyal on Beach Road takes on a new form, with executive chef Ken Ang helming the all-day dining restaurant, Plaza Brasserie. His dishes are characterised by a fusion of local, Asian and international flavours. Enjoy Fa Cai Yu Sheng with additions such as deep-fried salmon and chicken skins.
Must-trys include the Wings Of Fortune In Four Flavours, the signature Crispy Soft Shell Crab with tobiko mayo and Braised Sea Cucumber with roasted pork.
WHERE: Level 1 Parkroyal on Beach Road, 7500 Beach Road
MRT: Bugis/Nicoll Highway
WHEN: Jan 16 - Feb 11; lunch: noon - 2.30pm; dinner: 6 - 10pm PRICE: Jan 27 (eve of Chinese New Year): lunch: $68++/$41++ (adult/ child aged four - 12), dinner: $118++/$71++; Jan 28 - 29: lunch & dinner: $68++/$41++; Jan 16 - Feb 11 (except Jan 27 - 29): lunch: $48++/$29++; dinner: $68++/$41++; 10 per cent discount on Jan 27 - 29 buffets with full payments by Jan 15
TEL: 6505-5710
INFO: E-mail dining.prsin@parkroyalhotels.com
Alaskan Crab Lo Hei Platter From Sheraton Towers
Sheraton Towers' Li Bai executive chef Chung Yiu Ming has put together Chinese New Year traditional favourites and new items for takeaway. Making their debut are the Alaskan Crab lo hei platter ($138+ - $260+) and the Green Tea Nian Gao ($50+). Making its return is the Lobster and Abalone Fortune Pot ($398+). Other festive goodies for takeaway include radish cake with conpoy and preserved meat and water chestnut cake with osmanthus ($50 each).
WHERE: 39 Scotts Road
MRT: Newton
WHEN: Jan 11 - Feb 11 PRICE: Selected items: $50+ - $520+
TEL: 6839-5623
INFO: E-mail libai@ sheratonsingapore.com
PrimaDeli's Hainanese Chicken Rice Cookies
As a tribute to the Year of the Rooster, local bakery chain PrimaDeli is introducing its Hainanese Chicken Rice Cookies. Also making its debut is Prune Kueh Lapis, while Laksa Cookies and Premium Pineapple Tarts - in four varieties - are available again.
WHERE: PrimaDeli outlets (go to www.primadeli.com for locations & opening times)
WHEN: Till Jan 27
PRICE: Pineapple tarts: $19.80 - $25.80 a tin; prosperity cookies: $17.80 - $19.80 a tin; festive cookies: $16.80 - $21.80 a tin; festive cakes: $6.90 - $55.80; 20 per cent off (till Jan 27) Supreme pineapple tarts and prosperity cookies (minimum two tins)