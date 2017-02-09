Food in the hood

SOUTH

The Hainanese have great culinary skills and carved a niche for themselves in Singapore's food and beverage sector.

Mariners' Corner Restaurant is one of the places that carries on this proud tradition.

It has been around since 1984, serving good Western-Hainanese food reminiscent of Singapore's colonial heyday.

The staff are also attentive, informative and provide good service.

Owner Jeremy Say, who took over the restaurant from his father, said the dishes are based on traditional recipes from the colonial days.

A dish that you must not miss is the Braised Colonial Oxtail Stew.

It is based on a Hainanese recipe from Mr Say's grandfather, who was a chef in a British household for many years.

The dish costs $18 daily, and on Wednesdays, you can enjoy the dish for $16 inclusive of soup, dessert, and coffee or tea.

Mr Say added that the dishes are homemade from traditional recipes with a secret blend of ingredients to ensure that the authenticity and quality is maintained.

For the past 32 years, Mariners' Corner has maintained the taste of the food and kept the prices reasonable.

Everything, including the soups and sauces, is made from scratch.

The oxtail stew consists of chunks of meat and gravy served in a claypot, with rice or mashed potatoes and braised greens on the side.

The meat is cooked for about seven hours to make it tender and the sauce has a pleasant tang.

The result is a thick and juicy stew that tastes heavenly on its own or with bread.

Their steaks, lobster bisque and escargot are other tasty dishes that are worth the money.

But don't just take my word for it. Head to Mariners' Corner, try the dishes and be a believer!

MARINERS' CORNER RESTAURANT

Address: 120, Cantonment Road, #01-02, Maritime House, Singapore 089760

Open: 11.30am to 3pm, 6pm to 10pm daily

Tel: 6224-9928 (for reservations)

Xing Lou Seafood

SOUTH

The signature Seafood White Bee Hoon from this eatery comes with a variety of ingredients, including generous servings of lala clams, crayfish, prawns, scallops and sliced fish.

The seafood is freshly ferried in daily from Endau, a fishing port in Malaysia, and the soup base is cooked for 20 hours to add more flavour to the dish.

The rice vermicelli is first fried in the wok, then braised with the seafood and pork ribs broth, resulting in the beehoon's unique flavour.

The texture of the noodles is smooth, and the freshness of the ingredients makes for a tasty and tangy dish.

You can choose the types of crustaceans you want to add to the beehoon, such as crayfish, prawns, crabs and scallops.

Having such a wide variety of choices means that Xing Lou can offer a huge range of seafood beehoon sets to share, giving you real value for money.

Each serving also comes with a generous amount of tasty umami gravy.

There is no monosodium glutamate added to the dishes, so you can be sure to taste the healthy and rich seafood flavour.

Xing Lou opened its second outlet at VivoCity earlier this year, so head on there to try out the seafood delight!

XING LOU SEAFOOD

Address: Food Republic @ VivoCity, 1, HarbourFront Walk, #03-01, Singapore 098585

Xian Seafood Village

NORTH

This one-year-old eatery is proud to serve fresh and tasty cooked seafood.

The owner has extensive experience in the fishing and food and beverage industries, so he knows what he is talking about when it comes to fresh seafood.

And Xian Seafood has upped its game with its latest offering of steamed Alaskan crabs.

These crabs are relished by enthusiasts worldwide for their tender and succulent snow-white meat with red highlights.

Such crabs are usually offered at high-end seafood restaurants.

But Xian Seafood now serves them at a lower price.

But rest assured that there is no compromise on quality.

The crabs are usually steamed to bring out the freshness and flavour.

Chinese wine is added to elevate the overall taste of the dish.

The staff are also friendly and helpful.

Don't hesitate to head down to Xian Seafood's industrial park location to try the delicious crabs!

XIAN SEAFOOD VILLAGE

Address: 81, Tagore Lane, #01-10, Tag. A, Singapore 787502

Tel: 8575-5158/9859-8517

Open: 11am to 11pm daily

Woody Family Cafe

NORTH

This Sembawang eatery has come up with a new dish to attract diners.

Sambal Chinchalok Fried Rice is a tasty delicacy from Malacca which is made with fermented shrimps known as udang geragau in Malay.

To make chinchalok, the udang geragau is first thoroughly mixed with salt and rice in equal proportions before being stored in small jars to ferment for three days.

Chinchalok is usually served as an appetiser with shallots, chillies and lime juice.

Woody Family Cafe has come up with a spicy variation of Sambal Chinchalok Fried Rice, thanks to the efforts of chef and co-owner Madam Jenny Yeo.

The dish consists of the cafe's own Woody sambal, chinchalok, fresh chillies, onions, pineapples, scrambled eggs and fresh prawns. The ingredients are mixed to create a delicious and tangy dish.

The cafe also offers other tasty Peranakan-inspired dishes such as sambal petai ikan bilis fried rice and chinchalok omelette, and buah keluak bakwan garam assam.

Head to Woody Family Cafe and try the dishes with your loved ones. You'll come back for more!

WOODY FAMILY CAFE

Address: 12F, Andrews Avenue, Singapore 759930

Tel: 6758-1185/9835-6126

My Kampung

NORTH

My Kampung is a new halal kampung concept eatery at the Junction 9 shopping mall.

The roasted chicken rice is its signature dish.

The chicken is prepared with a variety of quality herbs which give the meat a crispier skin and fuller taste.

The rice is also prepared from high-grade rice.

The eatery uses high quality ingredients to make the dish more fragrant and tasty.

All this comes together to create a dish that has a unique taste.

Try My Kampung and have a taste of local delicacies!

MY KAMPUNG

Address: Junction 9 shopping mall, 18, Yishun Avenue 9, #02-01, Singapore 768897

Soi Thai Kitchen

NORTH

Enjoy great-tasting Thai cuisine in the restful ambiance of Serangoon Gardens.

Soi Thai's staff and Thai chefs prepare a wide variety of delicious signature dishes.

The seabass in homemade Thai chilli sauce and yellow curry seafood stand out. They are full of ingredients with a tasty and tangy taste.

Get greater value for money at this hipster restaurant as there is no service charge or GST.

SOI THAI KITCHEN

Address: 58, Serangoon Garden Way, Singapore 555954

Tel: 6282-3788

Facebook: Soi Thai Kitchen.SerangoonGarden

Open: Noon to 3pm, 6pm to 10.30pm (Mondays to Fridays), 5.30pm to 10.30pm (weekends)

Seng Kee Black Chicken Herbal Soup

EAST

This eatery started more than 50 years ago.

Mr Seng Kee was then selling black chicken herbal soup as a roadside hawker.

In 1970, he came up with the recipe of its famous and delicious mee sua dish.

The dish was well-received and the outlet expanded to its current premises.

Besides the herbal chicken soup and mee sua, other delicious favourites include the spicy steamed fish, lala white beehoon and crispy fried beehoon.

SENG KEE BLACK CHICKEN HERBAL SOUP

Address: 475/477, Changi Road, Singapore 419892

Tel: 6746-4089

Open: 11am to 4am daily

Penang Seafood Restaurant

EAST

The Penang Laksa is different from other versions of the popular dish.

This is thanks to chunks of fresh ikan kembong (mackerel) and generous amounts of ingredients such as ladies' fingers and brinjal.

The spicy-sour fish broth has a strong tang.

You may even get running noses as soon as you dig into the dish.

The meal is a gem for laksa lovers!

PENANG SEAFOOD RESTAURANT

Address: 76, Geylang Lorong 25A, Singapore 388258

Tel: 6841-3002

Website: www.penangseafoodrestaurant.com.sg

Open: 11am to midnight daily (including public holidays)

Sum Kee Food

CENTRAL

This restaurant is known for using only fresh ingredients and seafood for its dishes.

Its best dish is the juicy and tangy Curry Fish Head.

It usually attracts long queues of expectant diners.

The tender Red Snapper head is accompanied by a tangy gravy.

It is cooked using Sum Kee's homemade rempah sauce.

The fish head is then complemented with a bowl of fluffy and fragrant steaming white rice.

The result?

A dish worth craving at any time of the day!

SUM KEE FOOD

Address: Yeo's Building, 2, Telok Blangah Street 31, Singapore 108942

Tel: 6737-3233

Website: www.sumkee.com.sg

Cumi Bali Indonesian Restaurant

CENTRAL

The eight-inch Sate Madura (chicken satay) is one of the restaurant's signature dishes not to be missed.

The mix of chicken meat and spices is carefully charcoal-grilled without overcooking the meat. The result is a tender and juicy delight that can go well on its own or with rice and other dishes.

Only a limited number of satay are prepared daily. Bookings are highly recommended.

CUMI BALI INDONESIAN RESTAURANT

Address: 66, Tanjong Pagar Road, Singapore 088487

Tel: 6220-6619/9385-2116

Open: 11.30am to 2.30pm, 6pm to 9.30pm (Mondays to Saturdays and public holidays), 6pm to 9.30pm (Sundays)

Website: www.cumibali.com

Sun Lok Noodle House

WEST

Sun Lok Noodle House specialises in Hong Kong dim sum and roasted meat dishes.

Its signature Beef Brisket Noodles are cooked just like the dish is made in Hong Kong.

The beef is prepared in a slow cooker until it is tender and juicy, and later cooked in a broth of Chinese spices.

The whole mixture is then ladled over a mound of rice noodles.

The flavour bursts in your mouth with every spoonful, and you may end up wanting more than just one serving.

Head to Sun Lok and make sure you don't miss this dish!

SUN LOK NOODLE HOUSE

Address: 1, Yuan Ching Road, #01-05, Singapore 618640

Tel: 6564-5188

Royal Steam Seafood Restaurant

WEST

Imagine enjoying a healthy dining experience in a lovely garden-themed restaurant.

Royal Steam Seafood serves a wide variety of delicious steamed food.

Its signature steamed seafood comes in a wide variety of fresh seafood and vegetables.

The dishes are cooked with lower amounts of oil, salt and monosodium glutamate.

Choose from 15 types of specially blended sauces to accompany your dish.

Other tasty and healthy food choices include nourishing porridge and dim sum.

ROYAL STEAM SEAFOOD RESTAURANT

Address: 2, Jurong Gateway Road, #01-02, Singapore 608512

Tel: 6255-3548