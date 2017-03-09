Food in the hood

CENTRAL

Imagine prawns marinated in exotic spices and roasted to create a dish which is full of fleshy and spicy goodness.

At Khansama, tiger prawns are marinated with air-flown exotic spices.

Fresh lime and homemade yogurt are added to the mix.

The marinated prawns are skewered and charcoal-roasted in a tandoor (clay oven), before being served with mint sauce and salad.

The dish costs $14.50 for six prawns and $21 for 10 prawns.

Since its establishment in 1999, Khansama has become one of the most vibrant North Indian dining restaurants in Singapore.

This is thanks to its air-conditioned dining hall, open-air alfresco dining, function hall, full bar, free Wi-Fi access, non-stop music and competitive prices.

No pork or beef is served and the dishes have no monosodium glutamate or recycled cooking oil.

Khansama also offers free home delivery within a 10km radius, as well as indoor and outdoor catering services.

Try the North Indian cuisine here and you will not be disappointed!

KHANSAMA TANDOORI RESTAURANT

Address: 166, Serangoon Road, Singapore 218050 (junction of Norris Road)

Tel: 6299-0300

Open: 10.30am to 12.30am daily

Website: www.khansama.net

KHANSAMA TANDOORI VILLAGE (branch)

Address: 87, Science Park Drive, OASIS, Singapore 118260

Tel: 6776-0300

Open: 11am to 11pm daily

Buffet Lunch: 11.30am to 2.30pm (Mondays to Fridays, $11.90 per person)

Cumi Bali Indonesian Restaurant

CENTRAL

This restaurant is named after its speciality dish.

Cumi is Indonesian for squid and at Cumi Bali, the squid is lightly chargrilled and has a soft and chewy taste. The big squids are freshly brought in daily from a seaport in Malaysia.

The chargrilled squid is also smeared with a spice paste prepared according to Cumi Bali's original recipe.

The paste, which is made with 23 spices, adds a robust aroma and flavour to the food, as many diners can attest to.

CUMI BALI INDONESIAN RESTAURANT

Address: 66, Tanjong Pagar Road, Singapore 088487

Tel: 6220-6619

Open: 11.30am to 2.30pm, 6pm to 9.30pm (Mondays to Saturdays and public holidays), 6pm to 9.30pm (Sundays)

Lang Nuong Vietnam

CENTRAL

Lang Nuong Vietnam is Singapore's first traditional Vietnamese barbecue restaurant.

Diners can enjoy Vietnamese "street-food" such as charcoal-barbecued gourmet meat, Banh Xeo (Vietnamese pancake) and Banh Flan (in-house made custard pudding).

The special sauces and ingredients are imported from Vietnam and the restaurant caters to local tastes.

It emulates the hustle and bustle of Vietnamese streets, and Vietnamese songs are played for authenticity.

Experience the real tastes of Vietnam for yourself!

LANG NUONG VIETNAM

Address: 18, Foch Road, Singapore 209260

Tel: 9235-3548

Kee Hiong Bak Kut Teh

CENTRAL

Klang's biggest bak kut teh eatery is now in Singapore!

It began in the 1940s, where traditional Chinese physician Lee Boon Teh created the recipe in Port Klang to provide coolies with a nutritious meal.

The bak kut teh is made with meaty pork prime ribs infused in the signature broth, which has more than 16 types of traditional Chinese herbs.

Imported ingredients and chefs from Klang ensure an authentic taste. The dish comes with steamed garlic rice. It is available on UberEATS and Deliveroo.

KEE HIONG BAK KUT TEH

Address: 101, Upper Cross Street, #01-05L, People's Park Centre, Singapore 058357

Tel: 6532-0380

Open: 11am to 8.30pm daily

Xing Lou Seafood

SOUTH

Diners love the seafood at this eatery.

It is well known for its signature Seafood White Bee Hoon, which is cooked in a tasty and rich stock with crayfish, prawns and clams.

But there is now a new dish, the Golden Crayfish Scallop and Pumpkin Porridge, to crow about.

Each serving is for one person, and the seafood is ferried in daily from Endau, a fishing port in Mersing, Malaysia.

This ensures the freshness and high quality of each dish.

The soup stock is boiled for 12 hours with pork bones, chicken and bamboo canes to enrich the dish's sweetness.

The crayfish, scallops and pumpkin are then added into the porridge.

The mixture gives the broth a rich seafood taste.

The pumpkin binds all the flavours together, giving the ultimate balance in richness and creaminess to the porridge broth.

The soup is golden yellow, and the porridge is served piping hot with you tiao (sliced fried dough sticks).

The porridge has a savoury smooth flavour and taste that will leave diners pleasantly surprised and delighted.

Xing Lou opened its second outlet at the Food Republic foodcourt at VivoCity earlier this year.

The outlet has its own seating area, and there are large tables to accommodate diners.

Head there to try out the wide variety of tasty dishes!

XING LOU SEAFOOD

Address: Food Republic @ VivoCity, 1, HarbourFront Walk, #03-01, Singapore 098585

Mariners’ Corner Restaurant

SOUTH

The New Zealand Ribeye steak at Mariners' Corner Restaurant is a flavourful main dish served on a sizzling hotplate.

The steak is tasty and has a juicy doneness.

It is accompanied with roasted potatoes and a dash of rich black pepper sauce.

All this comes together to turn this into a hearty and tasty main dish.

A weekday set lunch costs $18.80++.

It includes the soup of the day, garlic bread, coffee or tea, and dessert.

MARINERS' CORNER RESTAURANT

Address: 120, Cantonment Road, #01-02, Maritime House, Singapore 089760

Tel: 6224-9928 (for reservations)

Open: 11.30am to 3pm, 6pm to 10pm daily

Soup Living

SOUTH

The soups from this eatery are delicious and healthy.

The Magic Black soup consists of ingredients such as fish maw, black beans, fresh poultry and radix codonopsis (a herbal mix used in traditional Chinese medicine to improve appetite and energy).

The soup is freshly boiled daily, high in protein and lowers blood pressure. It also does not contain monosodium glutamate or chicken stock powder.

It also decreases the risk of heart disease and prevents formation of grey hair.

SOUP LIVING

Address: 7, Wallich Street, Tanjong Pagar Centre, #B2-22, Singapore 078884

Tel: 6386-8010

Open: 11am to 8pm (Mondays to Fridays, closed on weekends)

Xian Seafood Village

NORTH

This year-old cooked seafood eatery serves fresh and tasty dishes at its industrial park location.

The dishes are of restaurant quality but at lower prices.

Rest assured that there is no compromise on quality.

Its Seafood Platter now goes at a special price of $128 nett for four diners.

The dish comprises Jumbo Crab from Canada, Boston Lobster, prawns, lala clams, corn, white carrot and red carrot.

The owner feels that it is popular with diners as it is cooked the Western way, with cheese, butter and seasonings, resulting in a flavourful platter.

It comes piping hot to the table, adding to a great dining experience.

People from all walks of life drive to Xian Seafood Village to relax after a hectic day at work, so the ambience is great too.

Try out the Seafood Platter and other dishes!

XIAN SEAFOOD VILLAGE

Address: 81, Tagore Lane, #01-10, Tag. A, Singapore 787502

Tel: 8575-5158/9859-8517

Open: 11am to 11pm daily

Penang Seafood Restaurant

EAST

This restaurant's Penang Laksa is different from other versions of the dish in Singapore.

This is because the dish has chunks of fresh ikan kembong (mackerel) and generous amounts of ingredients such as ladies' fingers and brinjal.

The spicy-sour fish broth also has a strong tang.

Diners are sure to get runny noses as soon as they dig into the laksa.

The meal is definitely a gem for laksa lovers.

PENANG SEAFOOD RESTAURANT

Address: 76, Geylang Lorong 25A, Singapore 388258

Tel: 6841-3002

Website: www.penangseafoodrestaurant.com.sg

Open: 11am to midnight daily (including public holidays)

Fourplay Kitchen and Bar

EAST

Fourplay Kitchen and Bar, which opened its doors in September 2015, specialises in Western fusion fare such as pizzas, pastas, chargrills and burgers.

The Fourplay is a tender and juicy beef burger with doughnut buns and side dishes. Diners have given its pastas good reviews too.

For private functions such as company events and birthdays, e-mail joanne@fjnjoseph.com for a quotation.

FOURPLAY KITCHEN AND BAR

Address: 467, Joo Chiat Road, Singapore 427678

Tel: 6348-9258

Open: 4pm to midnight (Tuesdays to Thursdays), 4pm to 1am (Fridays to Sundays), closed on Mondays

Website: www.vtours.asia/vtours/SMEI/fourplay.html

Kim’s Place Seafood

EAST

Mention this eatery, and people in their 50s and older will probably remember Mr Tan Kue Kim - Singapore's legendary "Hokkien Mee Master".

From this month onwards, Kim's Place will have new dishes and promotions.

Its Assam Curry Fish Head will cost only $9.90++ per pot.

The dish has generous servings of tomatoes, brinjal, red chillies and other ingredients. The dish is cooked only after it is ordered to ensure freshness.

The dishes can also be ordered through foodpanda.sg

KIM'S PLACE SEAFOOD

Address: 45, Joo Chiat Place, Singapore 427767

Tel: 6742-1119

Open: 11am to 1am (Mondays to Saturdays), 11am to midnight (Sundays)

Royal Steam Seafood Restaurant

WEST

This garden-themed restaurant serves a large selection of delicious steamed food.

Its signature steamed seafood comes in a wide variety of fresh seafood and vegetables.

All the dishes are cooked with lower amounts of oil, salt and monosodium glutamate.

Diners can also choose from 15 types of specially blended sauces to accompany their dishes.

The set lunch menu currently has a promotional price of $29.90, for at least two diners.

Other tasty and healthy food choices include nourishing porridge and dim sum.

ROYAL STEAM SEAFOOD RESTAURANT

Address: 2, Jurong Gateway Road,#01-02, Singapore 608512

Tel: 6255-3548

Lotus Garden Restaurant

WEST

This family-owned restaurant specialises in fine Cantonese and Sichuan Cuisine.

Its signature dishes include tom yam seafood soup, Thai-Teochew-style steamed fish and baked pineapple rice.

The sweet and sour pork and fried rice are cooked in the Cantonese style, and not too strong on the palate.

The dishes can be prepared to suit diners' preferences as well.

A visit will be a great dining experience for the whole family!

LOTUS GARDEN RESTAURANT

Address: 4, International Road, Jurong Town Swimming Complex, Singapore 619618

Tel: 6265-3718

Open: 11.30am to 3pm, 6pm to 10pm daily

Website: www.lotusgardensg.com