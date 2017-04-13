Food in the hood

SOUTH

The Hainanese in Singapore are well known for their cooking skills, enabling them to gain a strong foothold and niche in the food and beverage sector.

One example is Mariners' Corner Restaurant, established in 1984 and helmed by a third-generation father-and-son team.

Owner Jeremy Say, who took over the restaurant from his father, said the dishes are based on his grandfather's traditional recipes dating from the colonial period.

The restaurant is known for its good service as well as attentive and informative staff.

A must-try is the King Prawn Combo ($21.50++), which consists of two pieces of juicy and succulent Tiger King Prawns baked according to your personal preferences.

The prawns can be paired with your choice of Spiral Turkey Sausage, Boneless Chicken Leg, Pacific Dory Fish or New Zealand Sirloin Steak.

The prawns can be baked with its secret blend of garlic butter for Garlic Prawns, or baked with mozzarella cheese to make Thermidor Prawns.

Each meat serving is at least 170g, and diners can complement the dish with homemade sauces.

You can also top up $5.80 for a set meal, which includes a soup of the day, garlic bread, free-flow salad, dessert and coffee or tea.

During weekday lunch hours, the free-flow salads are substituted with a bowl of fresh garden salad.

Drop by to try the dishes!

MARINERS' CORNER RESTAURANT

Address: 120, Cantonment Road, #01-02, Maritime House, Singapore 089760

Tel: 6224-9928 (for reservations)

Open: 11.30am to 3pm, 6pm to 10pm daily

SOUTH

Diners love the seafood at this eatery.

Xing Lou Seafood is well known for its signature Seafood White Bee Hoon, which is cooked in a tasty and rich stock with crayfish, prawns and clams.

But it now has a new dish, the Golden Crayfish Scallop and Pumpkin Porridge, to crow about.

Each serving is for one person, and the seafood is ferried in daily from Endau, a fishing port in Mersing, Malaysia.

This ensures the freshness and high quality of each dish.

The soup stock is boiled for 12 hours with pork bones, chicken and bamboo canes to enrich the dish's sweetness.

The crayfish, scallops and pumpkin are then added into the porridge. The mixture gives the broth a rich seafood taste.

The pumpkin binds all the flavours together, giving the ultimate balance in richness and creaminess to the porridge broth.

The soup is golden yellow, and the porridge is served piping hot with you tiao (sliced fried dough sticks).

The porridge has a savoury smooth flavour and taste that will leave diners pleasantly surprised and delighted.

Xing Lou opened its second outlet at the Food Republic foodcourt at VivoCity earlier this year.

The outlet has its own seating area, and there are large tables to accommodate big groups.

You can also try out a wide variety of tasty dishes!

XING LOU SEAFOOD

Address: Food Republic @ VivoCity, 1, HarbourFront Walk, #03-01, Singapore 098585

NORTH

You will love Xian Seafood Village's Hong Kong Style Steamed Shark's Lips ($35 onwards).

Shark's lips, which are rarely found at zi char eateries, are rich in calcium for strong bones as well as collagen for clear and firm skin.

This dish is freshly cooked with shredded ginger, garlic and Xian Seafood's unique soya sauce.

It is served piping hot and the texture is slightly chewy, much like eating sea cucumber.

This year-old eatery also serves other fresh and tasty dishes at its industrial park location.

The dishes are of restaurant quality but at affordable prices.

Besides delicious food, the ambience at Xian Seafood Village is pleasant and tranquil.

Many people from all walks of life drive there to relax after a hectic day at work.

Just one visit will not be enough!

XIAN SEAFOOD VILLAGE

Address: 81, Tagore Lane, #01-10, Tag. A, Singapore 787502

Tel: 8575-5158/9859-8517

Open: 11am to 11pm daily

EAST

This eatery creates innovative dishes such as Cheese Crabs, Cheese Lobsters and XO (Extra Oyster) Hokkien Mee.

Its signature crab dishes include Black Pepper Crab, Chilli Crab and Steamed Crab with Ginger & Spring Onion.

The Stewed Black Pepper Crab in Hot Pot is prepared by stewing the crab with black pepper soup in a hotpot, which comes with a rich and sticky sauce. It is so delicious that you will want buns for the sauce.

Kim's Place Seafood is at Joo Chiat Place, which has ample parking space.

KIM'S PLACE SEAFOOD

Address: 43, Joo Chiat Place, Singapore 427767

Tel: 6742-1119

Website: www.kims.com.sg

EAST

The Penang Laksa stands out from the competition with chunks of fresh ikan kembong (mackerel).

It also has generous amounts of ingredients such as ladies' fingers and brinjal.

The fish comes in a spicy-sour and tangy fish broth.

With such a strong flavour in the laksa, diners are sure to get runny noses as soon as they dig into the dish.

This meal is definitely a gem for laksa lovers!

PENANG SEAFOOD RESTAURANT

Address: 76, Geylang Lorong 25A, Singapore 388258

Tel: 6841-3002

Website: www.penangseafoodrestaurant.com.sg

Open: 11am to midnight daily (including public holidays)

CENTRAL

This is Singapore's first authentic Vietnamese barbecue restaurant.

Highlights include charcoal barbecue gourmet meat and seafood dishes.

The menu has dishes that are the same as those on the streets of Ho Chi Minh City.

Try the Pho Dac Biet (special beef noodles), Bun Bo Hue (special spicy beef rice noodles) and the Com Suon (pork chop rice set).

For more authenticity, broken rice from Vietnam is used.

Visit this restaurant to experience real Vietnamese culture and dining ambience.

LANG NUONG VIETNAM

Address: 18, Foch Road, Singapore 209260

Tel: 9235-3548

Open: 11am to 11pm daily

CENTRAL

This restaurant is known for using only fresh ingredients and seafood for its dishes.

Its best dish is the juicy and tangy Curry Fish Head.

It usually attracts long queues of expectant diners.

The tender Red Snapper head is accompanied by a tangy gravy.

It is cooked using Sum Kee's homemade rempah sauce.

The fish head is then complemented with a bowl of fluffy and fragrant steaming white rice.

The result?

A dish worth craving for at any time of the day!

SUM KEE FOOD

Address: Yeo's Building, 2, Telok Blangah Street 31, Singapore 108942

Tel: 6737-3233

Website: www.sumkee.com.sg

CENTRAL

This Dry Bak Kut Teh has Kee Hiong's Klang Choice Cuts, which is cooked with dark soya sauce, wine and spices in a reduced broth.

It has ladies' fingers and dried chillies served in a claypot packed with different cuts of limb meat. It comes with a bowl of garlic rice and side dishes like Enoki Tau Pok, peanuts, dough fritters and braised egg.

Imported ingredients and chefs from Klang ensure an authentic taste. The dish is available viaHonestBee, UberEATS and Deliveroo.

KEE HIONG BAK KUT TEH

Address: 101, Upper Cross Street, #01-05L, People's Park Centre, Singapore 058357

Tel: 6532-0380

Open: 11am to 8.30pm daily

CENTRAL

The Ikan Bakar is a signature dish, marinated with a paste comprising 18 spices.

The fish is then wrapped in banana leaves and top-grilled over a charcoal fire without oil.

No oil is used in most of the dishes.

The chendol is another must-try dish.

Cumi Bali's dishes are available via HonestBee and Deliveroo.

CUMI BALI INDONESIAN RESTAURANT

Address: 66, Tanjong Pagar Road, Singapore 088487

Tel: 6220-6619

Open: 11.30am to 2.30pm, 6pm to 9.30pm (Mondays to Fridays and public holidays), noon to 2.30pm (Saturdays), 6pm to 9.30pm (Sundays, Sunday mornings only by booking)

CENTRAL

This eatery serves very good traditional and authentic Hong Kong-style Cantonese cuisine.

Dishes include Homemade Dim Sum, Country-style Boiled Soup, Hometown Specialities and Guangzhou BBQ.

One of the signature dishes is the well-known Traditional Hong Kong Wei Cun Poon Choy.

Other dishes include Smoked Roasted Duck with Rice, Tea Leaves and Camphor Wood, Buddha Jumps over to Wo Peng and Lobster served in Cross Bridge Style Poach.

WO PENG CUISINE

Address: 60, Eu Tong Sen Street, #03-01/02, Furama Hotel, Singapore 059804

Tel: 6534-2282

Open: 11.30am to 2.30pm, 6.30pm to 10.30pm daily

CENTRAL

Chicken pies are Don Pie's claim to fame.

Its chicken pies consist of flaky refined filo pastry filled with generous juicy chicken chunks and root vegetables.

Each pie is made with the freshest premium ingredients and is handmade, just as Don's Pie has been preparing it for 17 years.

With fillings to satisfy different palates and sizes to fit every occasion, these pies make a great meal or snack.

DON YOUR PERSONAL PIE CLUB PTE LTD

Address: One Raffles Place, #B1-06, One Raffles Place Shopping Mall, Singapore 048616

Tel: 6536-0925

Open: 9am to 8pm (Mondays to Saturdays, closed on Sundays)

WEST

This family-owned restaurant specialises in fine Cantonese and Sichuan cuisine.

Its signature dishes include tom yam seafood soup, Thai-Teochew-style steamed fish and baked pineapple rice.

The fried rice and sweet and sour pork are cooked in the Cantonese style, which is not too strong on the palate.

The dishes can be prepared to suit diners' preferences.

A visit will be a great dining experience for the whole family!

LOTUS GARDEN RESTAURANT

Address: 4, International Road, Jurong Town Swimming Complex, Singapore 619698

Tel: 6265-3718

Open: 11.30am to 3pm, 6pm to 10pm daily

Website: www.lotusgardensg.com

WEST

This garden-themed restaurant serves a large selection of delicious steamed food.

Its signature steamed seafood comes in a wide variety of fresh seafood and vegetables.

All the dishes are cooked with lower amounts of oil, salt and monosodium glutamate.

Diners can also choose from 15 types of specially blended sauces to accompany their dishes.

The set lunch menu currently has a promotional price of $29.90, for at least two diners.

Diners should also try the crab meat beehoon and zi char dishes.

ROYAL STEAM SEAFOOD RESTAURANT

Address: 2, Jurong Gateway Road, #01-02, Singapore 608512

Tel: 6255-3548