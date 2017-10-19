Food in the hood

SOUTH

The Hainanese are reputed to have great culinary skills and have carved a niche in Singapore's food and beverage sector.

Mariners' Corner Restaurant has been serving good Western-Hainanese food at reasonable prices since 1984.

Owner Jeremy Say, who took over the restaurant from his father, said the dishes are based on traditional recipes from the colonial days.

One of their must-tries is the Braised Colonial Oxtail Stew.

This recipe is handed down from Mr Say's grandfather, who was a chef in a British household for many years.

The dish costs $18 daily, or $16 during lunch on Wednesdays.

The dish consists of meat and gravy served in a claypot, with rice or mashed potatoes and braised greens on the side.

The meat is cooked for several hours to make it tender, and the sauce has a pleasant tang.

The result is a thick and juicy stew that tastes heavenly on its own or with bread.

All of the dishes are homemade from traditional recipes with a secret blend of ingredients to ensure that the authenticity and quality is maintained.

Everything, including the soups and sauces, is made from scratch.

With steaks, lobster bisque and escargot also on the menu, you will be spoilt for choice.

MARINERS' CORNER RESTAURANT

Address: 120, Cantonment Road, #01-02, Maritime House, Singapore 089760

Tel: 6224-9928 (for reservations)

SOUTH



This restaurant has been serving its signature nasi padang since the 1950s.

The dish originated in Indonesia and consists of steamed rice accompanied by meat, vegetables and sambal.

The rice is fragrant, and the beef and chicken rendangs are tender.

The pieces of brinjal are soft and juicy, while the sotong (squid in Malay) and prawn sambals are tasty.

Try the smooth chendol for a wonderful dessert. You can also enjoy the meal with a refreshing glass of lime juice or barley.

RENDEZVOUS RESTAURANT

Address: The Central, #02-72 to 75/77/92, 6, Eu Tong Sen Street, Singapore 058917

Tel: 6339-7508

Website: rendezvous-hlk.com.sg

SOUTH



Partea, which was launched last month at Suntec City, wants to revolutionise the Chinese tea drinking culture.

Its Rainbow Tea and Sunrise Tea drinks combine the health benefits of Chinese tea with the natural goodness of fresh fruit.

They are made of high quality Chinese tea leaves from Taiwan, which are infused or blended with fresh fruit such as strawberries, mangoes and lemons.

Blending tea with fruit makes refreshing drinks that are chock-full of goodness resulting from the anti-cancer benefits of tea and the antioxidant properties of fruit.

Other options include the Fluffy Cloud Tea (Chinese tea with cheese), Milky Mist Tea (Chinese tea with milk) and Chill Tea (cold brew Chinese tea).

The Fluffy Cloud Tea's refreshing blend of tea and cheese has a slightly milky taste.

You should also try the delicious cold brew Chinese teas, which include the Alishan Tea, Jin Syuan Oolong Tea and Ruby Black Tea.

Your health is also taken into account - the Chill Teas can be safely consumed by diabetics.

You get a free cup of tea when you buy a Chill Tea or Fluffy Cloud Tea until Oct 26. This is limited to the first 15 patrons (30 cups) each day.

So head to Partea and try the blended teas.

PARTEA

Address: 3, Temasek Boulevard, North Wing, #02-470, Suntec City, Singapore 038983

Tel: 6252-6279

Facebook/Instagram: Parteasg

Wechat ID: ParTea

EAST



This eatery offers 30 varieties of dosai (an Indian pancake made from rice flour) as well as roti prata.

The Special Indy Combo serves four to five people and includes North and South Indian cuisine.

The combo includes whole Fish Head Curry, Gobi Manchurian (a popular Indian-Chinese fried cauliflower dish), Chicken Tikka (a boneless version of tandoori chicken), Mutton Kebab, Chilli Squid and Mysore Mutton.

So head to The Singapore Curry for family gatherings and office lunches to try the dishes.

THE SINGAPORE CURRY

Address: 180, Bedok Reservoir Road, Eunos Community Club (opposite Block 615), Singapore 479220

Tel: 6221-1115

EAST



The Assam Laksa at the Penang Seafood Restaurant stands out thanks to the generous chunks of fresh ikan kembong (mackerel).

It is also packed with ingredients such as ladies' fingers and brinjal.

The spicy sour and tangy fish broth makes the flavour stand out. The laksa broth has a robust taste that can be addictive to diners.

You will end up with a runny nose as soon as you dig into the delicious dish.

Do not miss this gem if you are a true laksa lover.

PENANG SEAFOOD RESTAURANT

Address: 76, Geylang Lorong 25A, Singapore 388258

Tel: 6841-3002

Website: www.penangseafoodrestaurant.com.sg

WEST



This family-owned restaurant specialises in fine Cantonese and Sichuan cuisine.

Lotus Garden Restaurant's signature dishes include tom yam seafood soup, Thai-Teochew-style steamed fish and baked pineapple rice.

The fried rice and sweet-and-sour pork are cooked in the Cantonese style.

They are popular dishes that are not too strong on the palate.

You can also ask for the dishes to be prepared to suit your preferences.

This is the place to be for a great family dining experience.

LOTUS GARDEN RESTAURANT

Address: 2, International Road, Jurong Town Swimming Complex, Singapore 619698

Tel: 6265-3718

Website: www.lotusgardensg.com

WEST



There are always queues here, which hints at how good the nasi lemak is.

The Nasi Lemak Chicken set, the most popular dish, costs $3.50, and it is $1.50 more for a piece of otah (grilled fish cake). That is good value for money.

The dish has egg, chicken wing, ikan bilis, peanuts, sambal and cucumber. There is an islandwide delivery service, so you can call or order online too.

BOON LAY POWER NASI LEMAK

Address: 221B Boon Lay Place, #01-106 Boon Lay Place Food Village, Singapore 642221

Website: https://powernasilemak.oddle.me/

Tel: 6266-4466

NORTH



The dishes in this family-friendly eatery in Sembawang are a fusion of Peranakan and other culinary styles.

One of the signature dishes is the Lamb Shank Rendang.

Succulent lamb shank chunks are braised with Guinness Stout and slow-cooked in a rempah (spice paste) made according to a complex recipe passed down through the generations.

Lime or kaffir lime leaves are added, and the mixture is then reduced by simmering, leaving the meat tender and deeply infused with an intense fragrance and flavour.

The meat is then fried for a few more minutes, creating a lightly crisp and sweet surface on the outside.

Before the dish is served, a dash of red wine is poured onto the freshly cooked lamb shank. When it is served over a plate of hot steamed rice, it is a dish that will keep you coming back for more.

WOODY FAMILY CAFE

Address: 12F, Andrews Avenue, Singapore 759930

Tel: 6758-1185

Website: woodypubcafe.com.sg

NORTH



Ocean Seafood is a chain of six seafood stalls in Singapore.

The business, which was set up by Mr Poh Chye Sing and Mr Johnson Lim, began in Hougang Avenue 8 seven years ago.

They wanted to serve tasty, affordable, restaurant quality food and provide great service for their diners.

The mainly Chinese cuisine is combined with local tastes resulting in a menu of customised dishes with new flavours.

One of Ocean Seafood's popular dishes is the Curry Fish Head.

The fish head is fresh, tender and tasty.

The meat is accompanied by a tangy gravy loaded with ladies' fingers, brinjal and bean curd skin.

The dish goes well with rice, roti prata or bread.

It is so tasty, you can even drink the gravy.

Mr Lim said: "What makes our Curry Fish Head stand out is that we use in-house blended curry paste and fresh fish head."

The eatery is also well known for its Salted Egg Fish Skin and Ocean Signature XO Seafood Fried Rice.

Head to Ocean Seafood and try the Curry Fish Head and other seafood delicacies.

OCEAN SEAFOOD

Address: Block 435A, Hougang Avenue 8, #01-01, Multi-storey Carpark, Singapore 531435 (Hougang outlet)

Tel: 6386-8837

NORTH



This new eatery offers affordable Thai food with no monosodium glutamate.

You must try the fish dishes. Only sea bass from a local kelong (offshore fishing platform) is used here.

Take your pick from the Deep-fried Sea Bass with Special Thai Chilli Sauce or Steamed Sea Bass with Thai Lime Sauce/Soy Sauce.

The deep-fried sea bass dishes blend sweet, sour and herbal flavours without overwhelming the natural flavour of the fish.

SOI 47 THAI FOOD

Address: 47, Lorong 6 Toa Payoh, Singapore 310047

Tel: 6266-4747

NORTH



If you are looking for authentic Thai dishes that do not have pork and lard, look no further.

This eatery, whose head chef comes from Thailand, is at a spacious retro industrial location.

Its dishes include the Pla-Meuk Neung Pril Manao (steamed squid with lime, garlic and chilli sauce).

The succulent squid retains its flavour and aromatic ingredients are used.

The result is a heady mix of sweet, sour, salty and spicy notes that tease the taste buds and leave you wanting more.

SIAM THAI TUCKSHOP

Address: 9, Sentul Crescent, #02-05, Safra Punggol, Singapore 828654

Tel: 6385-6909

Website: www.siamthai.com.sg