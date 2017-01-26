A fresh way to order sushi

Chinese New Year and fish - it is a hard relationship to break. So to enhance your "yu" (fish in Mandarin, which also means abundance), try eating sushi.

Itacho Sushi's food ordering app is a new way to order your sushi meal at their restaurants.

You can decide what you want beforehand and scan your orders the moment you get to the restaurant. Your meal will then be ready in no time. Another advantage is that you can find out which items have sold out, so you can make your way to an outlet that has them.

This season, bluefin tuna (kuro maguro) is the highlight at the chain. The restaurant is selling the tuna at more than 30 per cent off its regular price. The usual price starts from $4.50, but it is now going for $3.40 for a limited period.

The app is available on Google Play and the Apple App stores. You can use it at the Bugis Junction, Ion Orchard, Plaza Singapura and Star Vista outlets. It will be introduced to the other outlets in the near future.