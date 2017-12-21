Go all out to celebrate Christmas

It will be Christmas Day in a few days, and here are some festive suggestions if you are still planning how to celebrate it.

EAT OUT

A romantic way to spend Christmas is getting a table at Dusk Restaurant and Bar (Faber Peak, Tel: 6377-9688).

(Above) Romantic meal at Dusk Restaurant and Bar. PHOTOS:ONE FABER GROUP

It does not even matter what is the served during the four-course meal ($98, available only on Dec 24 and 25), the view alone is worth it.

But for the foodies, the dishes include Cold Capellini Pasta with Octopus & Sea Urchin and Pan-seared Coriander Cod Mignon served with Crabmeat Fritter and Abalone Risotto.

One of the most exciting Christmas dinners come from Folklore (Destination Singapore Beach Road, Tel: 6679-2900).

(Above) Debal from Folklore; PHOTOS:Destination Singapore Beach Road

This Eurasian meal will have many traditional dishes, including debal ($30) and feng ($30).

You can always have these to go too if you are celebrating at home. The menu is available till Dec 31.

(Above) Turkey Cordon Bleu from Beanstro at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands; PHOTOS: BEANSTRO,

If you want to see the lights around the Marina Bay Sands area and are in the mood for turkey, head for Beanstro (The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, Tel: 6688-7001) for the Turkey Cordon Bleu ($31.50).

The turkey is encrusted with bread crumbs and stuffed with chicken ham, cheddar cheese and wilted baby spinach.

The Christmas menu is available only at this branch till Dec 31.

You can have a Spanish spread at The Carvery (Park Hotel Alexandra, Tel: 6828-8880).

(Above) Iberico Pork Belly Porchetta from The Carvery PHOTOS: PARK HOTEL ALEXANDRA

The highlight is the weekend-only Iberico Pork Belly Porchetta stuffed with Chorizo and Apple and the signature Spit-roasted Chicken with Orange and Rosemary.

This is available till Dec 30, and starts from $45 for lunch and $58 for dinner.

(Above) Seabass with Lobster Bisque and Cauliflower from Lewin Terrace. PHOTOS:LEWIN TERRACE

Those looking for cosy and charming ambience can check out Lewin Terrace (21, Lewin Terrace, Tel: 6333-9905).

Set amid the lush greenery of Fort Canning, the Japanese-French fusion restaurant is offering a four-course Festive menu ($78++) and six-course Christmas menu ($218++) by chef de cuisine Hiroyuki Shinkai from Dec 23 to 25.

Indulge in items like Kampachi Marine with Caviar, Shiso Jelly and Uni, Roast Duck with Porcini Confit and Celery Root and Seabass with Lobster Bisque and Cauliflower.

PARTY FOOD

Invite friends over and order in.

Delivery services such as Deliveroo and UberEats have made entertaining easy. But if you want, buy a key item to add to the table.

Orange-glazed Gammon Ham PHOTO: THE ST. REGIS SINGAPORE

A ham is easy to serve. One of this year's best is the Orange-glazed Gammon Ham ($198, above) from The St. Regis Hotel.

It comes with butter vegetables, mashed potatoes and a Cointreau and kumquat sauce, but it is the ham that is the star.

It has the right amount of fat, saltiness and aroma.

To order, call 6506-6860,

A cake is also a good option.

Mad About Sucre (27, Teo Hong Road, Tel: 6221-3969) has a lot of gorgeous confectionery, and with Christmas, the selection is even more beguiling.

The Gingerbread Cake PHOTOS:MAD ABOUT SUCRE

The Gingerbread Cake (above) - with nuts, light Spanish ginger and cinnamon - is $77.

HEAD OUT

If you are invited to a house party, make an impression so they will ask you back next year.

One way is to do that is to turn up with a great gift.

. PHOTO: ROBINSONS SINGAPORE

Busy bees will love Robinsons' range of tastefully curated hampers that cater to every budget, ranging from $55 for a Wholesome Treats Gift Set to $695 for a premium Venci Milano Hamper (above), available exclusively at Robinsons The Heeren.

The latter includes Champagne Henri Giraud Hommage Grand Cru, chocolates and other luxe goodies presented in a golden chest.