Got powdered milk?

You wake up one morning and head to the kitchen to make your usual morning pick-me-up - a frothy cafe latte that hits all the right spots - using your trusty coffee machine.

But to your dismay, your fridge is completely empty.

You forgot to buy fresh milk last night - again.

This may be a familiar situation for many, but it remains a recipe for a bad morning each time it happens.

But what if you had an alternative in the form of powdered milk?

At FairPrice supermarkets islandwide, you can purchase 20 sachets of house brand high-calcium adult milk-based powder - made in Australia and packed in Singapore - for just $14.25.

Containing calcium, insulin, magnesium, protein and vitamins A and D, powdered milk is no less nutritious than pasteurised fresh milk.

Gone are the days when you have to worry about missing the expiry date of fresh milk.

Powdered milk lasts for much longer if stored properly in a cool dry place.

Powdered milk is also perfect for travel. Lightweight and small, simply drop a sachet in your bag and you are ready to go.

Whether you are booked for a business trip or leisurely holiday, there is no need to fret about going through the trouble of looking for fresh milk at a supermarket overseas.

FairPrice's high-calcium adult milk-based powder will always come in handy.

Just whip out one of your sachets to get your daily milk fix.

FairPrice also offers the powder in a 1kg pack at $20.95.

If you are looking for a healthier option with less saturated fats, you can buy FairPrice instant skim milk powder, also made in Australia, at $9.65 for 600g.

Powdered milk can also be used as an alternative to fresh milk in baking.

One way is to check the recipe for the required amount of milk.

Next, check the powdered milk package for the amount of powdered milk you need to match the original milk amount.

Instead of mixing powdered milk with water, mix the powder directly with the other dry ingredients, such as flour and baking powder.

Then, add the required amount of water for the powdered milk in the step where you would have added fresh milk.

If you have a sweet tooth, why not indulge in a milky treat that you can make easily at home with powdered milk? See the recipe below for details.

INGREDIENTS

135g powdered milk

240g sugar

350ml water

1/4 cup butter

3 eggs

380g flour

1 tsp baking powder

Icing sugar and strawberries for decoration

METHOD

1. Combine powdered milk, sugar, water, butter and eggs in a blender.

2. Mix in the flour and baking powder.

3. Pour the mixture into a pan. Bake it in an oven that is pre-heated to 170 deg C for 40 minutes.

4. Decorate with strawberries, sprinkle icing sugar and serve. For a fancier cake, you can whip up a simple buttercream frosting to ice the cake.