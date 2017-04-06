Have a sweet time this Easter

From Saturday to Easter Sunday, The Square @ Furama (Furama RiverFront, Tel: 6739-6468) is adding extra items to its buffet line, such as hot cross buns, chocolate bunnies, coloured eggs and cupcakes.

The price is $70 an adult, and the restaurant has one-for-one promotions with major credit cards.

Capella Singapore is holding its Easter Sunday Brunch on April 16 in its Grand Ballroom with a marketplace filled with live food stations and a buffet spread of seafood, gourmet meats, desserts and drinks.

And it is not just food. There will be a magic show, face and egg-painting corners, and an Easter egg hunt.

Prices start at $188. Call 6377-8888 for reservations.

At the halal-certified AquaMarine (Marina Mandarin, Tel: 6845-1111) on April 16, the children can play - there are activities such as balloon sculpting and a bouncy castle - while the adults eat.

Highlights from the spread are the 16-hour Cooked Lamb Shoulder with Orange and Fennel, Salted Egg Yolk Hot Cross Buns and praline chocolate eggs.

Lunch is at $68.

On Easter Sunday, Lobby Lounge (Conrad Centennial Singapore, Tel: 6432-7483) is offering high tea from $48.

Highlights include San Daniele ham, an array of cheese selection and seafood on ice.

SweetSpot (Marina Bay Sands Hotel, Tel: 6688-8588) is offeringsweet takeaway items for Easter.

The too-adorable-to-eat Chocolate Easter Egg ($48) returns with eight new designs featuring hand-painted bunnies, chicks and cartoon characters. These will be available till April 17.

If you prefer Easter at home, head for La Patisserie (The St. Regis Singapore, Tel: 6506-6888) for a selection of takeaway iems, such as the Easter Chocolate Cake with Banana, Hazelnut, Passionfruit, Mango and Apricot ($69), chocolate eggs ($28) or bunnies ($6.50 each). These are elegant additions to your table and taste as good as they look.

At Pacific Marketplace (Pan Pacific Singapore, Tel: 6826-8240), check out the Yoghurt Lemon Carrot Sponge Cake ($50), or get the White Chocolate Animal Eggs ($9 for two) or the Chocolate Candy Box ($38) as gifts.

They are available till April 16, and there is a 15 per cent discount if you buy before April 14.

While there are no special Easter dishes at Hello Kitty Orchid Garden (Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 3, Tel: 6241-6127), just for Easter, the cafe is decked out in a floral paradise setting. So if you are dining there, you can take photos with two 3D life-size figurines of Hello Kitty wearing rabbit ears.