Hed Chef: Salted egg white bittergourd

There are several varieties of bittergourd. My favourite is white bittergourd, though it is not as readily available here as the green variety.

White bittergourd is milder than the green one. It is a good choice if you are not fond of bittergourd but want to eat it for its nutritional value, which includes vitamins A and C.

This recipe combines salted egg with white bittergourd. Given the saltiness of the salted egg white, all you need for seasoning is a dash of ground white pepper.

This is one dish that goes well with rice or porridge.

INGREDIENTS

1 medium-size white bittergourd (200g)

500ml water

2 tbsp cooking oil

3 garlic cloves, chopped

2 cooked salted eggs, finely chopped

10g unsalted butter

1 red finger chilli, deseeded and sliced

1 green bird's eye chilli, sliced thinly

Dash of ground white pepper

METHOD

1. Halve bittergourd lengthwise and use a spoon to remove seeds and scrape off pith. Slice both halves of the bittergourd.



2. Bring 500ml water to a boil and blanch bittergourd for 3 minutes. Drain and set aside. (above)

3. Heat cooking oil in a pan over medium heat and add chopped garlic.

4. Lower heat to medium-low and fry for 45 seconds, until fragrant.

5. Turn heat down to low, then add chopped salted egg and fry for 1½ minutes.



6. Add butter and stir-fry mixture until butter is melted. (above)



7. Add red finger chilli and green bird's eye chilli. (above)

9. Add bittergourd.

10. Add dash of ground white pepper and stir-fry for another 30 seconds.

11. Serve immediately.