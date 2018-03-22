Indulge yourself this Easter

Let yourself go on Easter Sunday and indulge.

There are many buffet spreads to tempt you, with prices ranging from $38 to more than $139.

And even if you are not free on Sunday, or you would rather spend time at home, we have alternative options.

WHERE: The Marmalade Pantry, Oasia Hotel Novena (Tel: 6664-0348)

HOW MUCH: $48

WHAT: This is the best time to feast on all your favourite dishes from The Marmalade Pantry because at the Novena outlet, you will get the Easter-themed a la carte buffet brunch.

For children, there are activities such as face painting, balloon sculpting and a magic show.

WHERE: Sky22, Courtyard by Marriott Singapore Novena (Tel: 6378-2040)

HOW MUCH: $68

WHAT: Spend Easter enjoying the stunning view from Sky22.

The spread includes an Ice Crustacean Bar, gourmet salad creations and cooked-to-order Lobster Thermidor and Roast Sirloin Beef.

The brunch fare also features a live noodle station serving up the signature Singapore Laksa and Penang Assam Laksa.

WHERE: Marks & Spencer

HOW MUCH: $6.10

WHAT: If you are too lazy to head out, have an Easter party at home with Marks & Spencer's hot cross buns. It comes in six flavours: Luxury Hot Cross Buns, Salted Caramel & Chocolate, Sweet Orange Marmalade, Kentish Bramley Apple, Cranberry & Orange, and Blueberry.

If you cannot decide which flavour to get, grab them all because from now till April 1, they are going for two for $10.90.

WHERE: Lime Restaurant, Parkroyal on Pickering (Tel: 6809-8899)

HOW MUCH: $108

WHAT: It offers live stations serving up popular brunch items such as Sous Vide Egg with Lobster and Truffle Sauce, Pan-fried Foie Gras with Apple and Passion Fruit Chutney and a long line of dessert items.

You can also buy Mumm Cordon Rouge NV Champagne ($88) if you want it to be even more festive.

WHERE: Plate, Carlton City Hotel Singapore (Tel: 6632-8922)

HOW MUCH: $40

WHAT: Traditional Easter brunch food in the form of a roast. Plate is serving Herb-crusted Lamb Leg, Honey-glazed Gammon Ham and Roast Prime Ribs at the live carving station.

WHERE: Ash & Elm, InterContinental Singapore (Tel: 6825-1008)

HOW MUCH: From $128

WHAT: Have a grown-up Easter at Ash & Elm. There will be a showcase of treats such as roasts (the must-try are the Roasted Australian Lamb Leg and the Braised Beef Short Ribs), caviar and premium seafood on ice. The food comes with unlimited servings of Taittinger Brut Champagne for those who buy the champagne package.

WHERE: Porta, Park Hotel Clarke Quay

(Tel: 6593-8855)

HOW MUCH: $38

WHAT: Free flow Fine de Claire oysters with unlimited salads, sides, appetisers and desserts. Porta also offers The Great Prosecco Countdown - your first glass of Prosecco starts at $10, and each glass after that you pay $2 less until the drink is free. Then it is free flow all the way.

WHERE: Town Restaurant, The Fullerton Hotel, Singapore (Tel: 6533-8388)

HOW MUCH: From $139

WHAT: Its Sunday Champagne Brunch is filled with breakfast items - such as Eggs Benedict with Virginia Ham and Brioche Toast - and Japanese delicacies.

There is also a dedicated children's corner to keep your little ones occupied while you eat.

WHERE: Zafferano Italian Restaurant & Lounge, Ocean Financial Centre (Tel: 6509-1488)

HOW MUCH: From $108

WHAT: If you cannot make it on Sunday to celebrate Easter, Zafferano is holding its feast on Saturday instead. It will be an Italian Easter with antipasti and primi piatti, and carving and dessert stations. One highlight is the Colomba cake, a traditional Italian Easter cake.